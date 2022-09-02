Skip to main content
Is Death Valley about to break the all-time September temperature record?

Is Death Valley about to break the all-time September temperature record?

How long until a place like Death Valley truly is the valley of death?

Credit: Fosco Lucarelli via Flickr

How long until a place like Death Valley truly is the valley of death?

A monster heat wave is gripping much of the southwestern U.S., part of a several day stretch of heat, much of it record-breaking, including Burbank reaching 112 and Anaheim hitting 106. Both of those were all-time records for the month of August there. 

Seattle and Portland broke records earlier in the week. Excessive heat warnings abound from Los Angeles to San Diego to and throughout California’s Central Valley right through the holiday weekend.

Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now

One particular place to watch will be Death Valley, where the temperature could top out above 120 degrees Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. More specifically, there are two threshold values to watch: 125 degrees and 126 degrees. 

The 125 record is the all-time high temperature in Death Valley for the month of September (set in 2020). Reaching 126 degrees would equal the hottest temperature recorded on Earth in September. The 126-degree reading is likely a long shot but 125 might be doable. 

Death Valley's forecast from the National Weather Service

Death Valley's forecast from the National Weather Service

Death Valley is notorious for heat, holding the hottest reliable temperature ever recorded on Earth at 134 degrees, set July 10, 1913 at Furnace Creek. It’s worth noting the reliable in that sentence. A temperature thought to have beaten the Death Valley record in Libya was decertified in 2012 when evidence surfaced that it was an erroneous reading. 

The ‘temperature scandal’ has shed new light and questions on the Death Valley reading since it has stood for more than a century, and based on statistical analysis it should be virtually impossible to get that hot in Death Valley, even in a warming world presently.

Why does Death Valley get so much hotter than other places? 

The deciding factor is geography and geology. The valley is long, surrounded by a wall of mountains that trap heat. The valley also, very importantly, is 282 feet below sea level. That means it’s the lowest place around. When a big high pressure ridge (or heat dome) sits over the valley, the air heats even more through compression. That’s because air within a high pressure dome/ridge sinks and compresses.

The median hottest September temperature since 2000 is 118 degrees, which is 2 degrees warmer than the median hottest September temps there between 1911 and 1933. 

It’s only 2 degrees, but it’s enough to double the chances of hitting that 125 September record. Once again, small changes in the averages have big (exponential) impacts on the extremes.

Hottest Sept readings

Death Valley, like much of the rest of the world, has seen an increase in its temperature. In fact, the average annual temperature has increased an entire standard deviation over the past century.

It's only a matter of time before Death Valley hits 125. It’s been made considerably more likely thanks to climate change. Unlike in Minnesota, where an increase in temperature stresses species and ecosystems gradually, one has to wonder about a place that’s pretty inhospitable already. The few precious plants and animals that have evolved to live in Death Valley may only be able to handle so much extreme heat since they’re on the edge of existence.

How long until a place like Death Valley truly is the valley of death? 

Next Up

image
MN News

St. Paul Police: Gas station employee shot on Grand Avenue

Police believe a confrontation led to the shooting.

Death Valley
MN Weather

Is Death Valley about to break the all-time September temperature record?

How long until a place like Death Valley truly is the valley of death?

Screen Shot 2022-09-02 at 7.13.03 AM
MN News

Fleeing Old Navy shoplifting suspect goes wrong way on Hwy. 10

Two people were arrested.

harley-davidson-gbe6148579_1280
MN News

Rice County warns of 'disturbing trend' after rash of motorcycle crashes

The county has seen the same number of serious-injury crashes so far this year as in all of 2021.

police lights
MN News

Charges: Man accused of kidnapping drove 124mph while fleeing police

A man is accused of kidnapping a woman after she got into his vehicle in downtown Minneapolis

image
MN Property

Gallery: P.J. Fleck's Lake Minnetonka vacation home hits market for $2.5M

The home overlooks Crooks Bay.

DonaldWilliamsMug
MN News

Chauvin trial witness charged with assault of ex-girlfriend outside State Fair

Donald Williams was one of the witnesses to George Floyd's murder.

Screen Shot 2022-09-01 at 10.40.05 AM
MN News

What's inside Scott Jensen's education plan?

Scott Jensen unveiled his 10-point education plan Tuesday.

Screen Shot 2022-09-01 at 2.04.15 PM
MN News

Twin Cities teacher charged with past sexual abuse of two boys

The youngest victim was 10-years-old when the alleged abuse began.

Screen Shot 2022-09-01 at 1.37.59 PM
MN Music and Radio

After exiting The Current, Mary Lucia starts as columnist for DISPATCH

The beloved radio host has a new column.

movie theater
TV, Movies and The Arts

Tickets will be $3 at dozens of MN theaters on Saturday

Discounted tickets are available at select Regal, AMC and other theaters on Saturday.

Apple Orchard
Sponsored Story

Afton Apple Orchard installs two new solar arrays with All Energy Solar

New solar installation brings locally sourced energy to an agricultural gem

Related

Screen Shot 2022-06-11 at 3.22.34 PM
MN Weather

Tracking the heat dome: Short and long-term impacts for MN

Tuesday will be a taste of what could be an extended period of hot and dry weather in Minnesota.

December tornado damage near Neillsville Wisconsin
MN News

How impossible December tornadoes happened in Minnesota

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard was as shocked as everyone else when 7 tornadoes twisted through Minnesota 10 days before Christmas.

sunny weather
MN Weather

Twin Cities breaks 30-year-old record, hits 80 for first time in 2021

MSP Airport didn't hit 80 until late May last year.

Lake Nokomis
MN Weather

Why Minnesota's cool spring is a good indicator for a hot summer

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard explains why our cool spring means there's a good chance Minnesota has a hot summer.

big rains
MN Weather

The onslaught of 1,000-year rainfall events hammering America

Saint Louis, Kentucky, Illinois twice, Dallas, Mississippi and Death Valley have been slammed by mega-rain events or 1 in  1,000-year rains.

tornado
MN Weather

Why Tuesday's possible tornado outbreak in the Deep South is serious

The threat on Tuesday follows a dangerous severe weather day Monday in Texas.

2012 St. Patrick's Day
MN Weather

Luck of the Irish or climate change? 80 in March used to be impossible

Remember St. Patrick's Day in 2012, when the Twin Cities hit 80 degrees?

Screen Shot 2022-04-19 at 1.59.55 PM
MN Weather

Saturday will be warm, then more cold air intrudes

Bleh.