Is the Twin Cities in line for excessive rainfall this weekend?

A weekend washout in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas would be good news for the parched Earth, but while the National Weather Service is forecast widespread rain this weekend, it's yet to be determined where the most substantial rain will fall.

The Climate Prediction Center is monitoring the southern half of Minnesota and a big chunk of Wisconsin for excessive rainfall Saturday-Sunday.

Climate Prediction Center

Let's take a look at how much rain some of the models are predicting, starting with the European model, which dumps on southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, with 1-2 inches of rain.

WeatherBell

The American model has the heaviest rain over central and northern Minnesota, though it does have a secondary batch of heavy precip near the metro.

WeatherBell

The Canadian model has the precipitation (2+ inches) along the Minnesota-Iowa border, with the metro area getting about a quarter inch of rain.

WeatherBell

The conclusion at this point is that it's going to rain and probably rain quite a bit in some places this weekend, but where exactly that happens is TBD.

The latest from from the National Drought Mitigation Center shows 4% of the state in severe drought, which actually pales in comparison to the 78% of Minnesota that was in severe drought at the same point last summer. Regardless, the rain is needed.

National Drought Mitigation Center

If the rain doesn't come through this weekend, it's not looking very wet next week. The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting drier than normal conditions for Minnesota Aug. 9-14.