Skip to main content
Is the Twin Cities in line for excessive rainfall this weekend?

Is the Twin Cities in line for excessive rainfall this weekend?

With severe drought conditions persisting, the metro area could really use the rain.

Daniel R. Blume via Flickr

With severe drought conditions persisting, the metro area could really use the rain.

A weekend washout in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas would be good news for the parched Earth, but while the National Weather Service is forecast widespread rain this weekend, it's yet to be determined where the most substantial rain will fall. 

The Climate Prediction Center is monitoring the southern half of Minnesota and a big chunk of Wisconsin for excessive rainfall Saturday-Sunday.

99ewbg

Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now!

Let's take a look at how much rain some of the models are predicting, starting with the European model, which dumps on southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, with 1-2 inches of rain. 

ecmwf-deterministic-minnesota-total_precip_inch-9949200

The American model has the heaviest rain over central and northern Minnesota, though it does have a secondary batch of heavy precip near the metro.

gfs-deterministic-minnesota-total_precip_inch-9960000

The Canadian model has the precipitation (2+ inches) along the Minnesota-Iowa border, with the metro area getting about a quarter inch of rain. 

gem-all-minnesota-total_precip_inch-9970800

The conclusion at this point is that it's going to rain and probably rain quite a bit in some places this weekend, but where exactly that happens is TBD. 

The latest from from the National Drought Mitigation Center shows 4% of the state in severe drought, which actually pales in comparison to the 78% of Minnesota that was in severe drought at the same point last summer. Regardless, the rain is needed. 

20220802_mn_trd

If the rain doesn't come through this weekend, it's not looking very wet next week. The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting drier than normal conditions for Minnesota Aug. 9-14. 

610prcp.new

Next Up

rain, raining
MN Weather

Is the Twin Cities in line for excessive rainfall this weekend?

With severe drought conditions persisting, the metro area could really use the rain.

Screen Shot 2022-08-04 at 8.14.27 AM
MN News

Police in Lakeville searching for missing 13-year-old girl

Shasha Thor was last seen on July 29 and is possibly in the Brooklyn Park area, police say.

chino latino
MN Food & Drink

Want a piece of Chino Latino to take home?

The auction gives anyone a chance to own all things from chairs to bar tops and more.

Gov. Tim Walz and Scott Jensen.
MN News

Tim Walz, Scott Jensen engage in first gubernatorial debate

The candidates debated the issues facing Minnesotans for over an hour Wednesday.

image
MN Food & Drink

Rooftop opens Friday at new art-centered dining destination in Uptown

Introducing the newest attraction at Seven Points.

Paige Bueckers
MN Sports

Paige Bueckers tears ACL, will miss 2022-23 season

Bueckers was hoping to move past an injury-riddled sophomore season.

Deputy Dallas Edeburn
MN News

Ramsey County deputy found dead inside his vehicle

The sheriff's office said no trauma nor any signs of injury were discovered in the autopsy report.

police lights
MN News

Ax-wielding man shot and killed by Rochester police identified

The officer who shot the man has also been identified by the BCA.

Screen Shot 2022-08-03 at 11.54.47 AM
MN News

What Fox News' Laura Ingraham said in her Minneapolis report

The Fox News host used 2019 homicide stats in an attempt to validate her claim that Minneapolis is "still suffering" from the 2020 murder of George Floyd.

summer-lakes-beverage
MN Food & Drink

Minnesota State Fair to feature over 40 new beverages in 2022

Slushies, seltzers, beers — oh my!

image
MN News

City officials eye purchase of longtime downtown Savage hotel

The highway-side hotel is on the market.

ambulance
MN News

Lead driver in group of Corvettes dies in Minnesota crash

Four Corvettes were grouped together in Chisago County when the crash happened July 30.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-07-28 at 11.45.33 AM
MN Weather

Excessive heat could return to Minnesota next week

Models hinting at triple digits next week.

storm
MN Weather

Twin Cities at risk of severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon

Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats, but a tornado or two is also possible.

snow
MN Weather

Twin Cities in winter storm warning with snow set to slam MN

Some areas could get a foot of snow on Friday.

Screen Shot 2022-07-22 at 12.57.57 PM
MN Weather

Where to be prepared for severe weather Saturday in Minnesota

Take a look at the latest radar simulations and lightning forecasts.

Image from iOS (3)
MN Weather

Level 3 of 5 severe risk Saturday in Minnesota, Wisconsin

Believe it when you see it. Until then, the Twin Cities has been stuck in a dry pattern.

snow, snowplow
MN Weather

Twin Cities has to be due for a big snowstorm, right?

There have been 25 accumulating snowfalls in the metro this winter. Two have exceeded 3 inches.

MN Weather

Excessive rainfall could be problematic in southeast Minnesota

Upwards of 3-5 inches of rain, maybe more, could fall.

Screen Shot 2022-03-04 at 12.10.19 PM
MN Weather

Sven Sundgaard updates dynamic storm that will hit MN

Keep tabs on the latest details because things could still change.