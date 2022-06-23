Severe storms possible next two nights in Minnesota

Skip to main content
Isolated severe threat Thursday night, more widespread storms Friday night in Minnesota

Isolated severe threat Thursday night, more widespread storms Friday night in Minnesota

The better chance for severe weather is Friday night.

Credit: NOAA Photo Library, Flickr

The better chance for severe weather is Friday night.

Temps and dew points will be on the rise Thursday and Friday in Minnesota, and with that comes a chance for strong and severe thunderstorms. 

The severe risk Thursday is primarily across the midsection of Minnesota, rating as a level 1 of 5 marginal risk. So not widespread severe storms, but some storms could pop and produce large hail and strong winds. 

"Today will be warmer with temperatures in the low to mid 90s. A slight chance of thunderstorms exists this evening, but thunderstorms are more likely late Friday night into Saturday morning," says the National Weather Service in Chanhassen. 

The severe threat increases to a slight risk (level 2 of 5) Friday night, primarily in western Minnesota where a cold front could deliver a line or clusters of strong/severe storms. 

FV7C0iIVEAUD_QT

Here's the HRRR model from 2 p.m. today until 10 a.m. Friday. 

hrrr-minnesota-refc-1655985600-1656010800-1656082800-40

Here's what the NAM 3km model is projecting. The radar simulation shows storms popping in central Minnesota around 6-7 p.m. 

nam-nest-minnesota-refc-1655985600-1656010800-1656068400-40

Storms on Friday night could be more widespread, with most models showing an intense line of storms moving into western Minnesota from the Dakotas. The big question is how far east they will stay severe. 

Friday's storm threat will become clearer in the next 24 hours and we'll have it covered with meteorologist Sven Sundgaard. 

storm, radar, severe weather
