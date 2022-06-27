Isolated severe weather in Minnesota on Tuesday and Wednesday

No big severe weather outbreaks are anticipated, but the National Weather Service says isolated severe storms are possible in Minnesota Tuesday and Wednesday, though Tuesday's threat is focused on far southeastern Minnesota and more of western Wisconsin.

For Tuesday, the NWS says the threat is "highly conditional," but if storms can pop they'll have a chance to produce hail and gusty winds. Timing would be mid-afternoon, with a cold front advancing into Wisconsin and clearing skies by Tuesday night.

Wednesday's severe threat remains a bit of a mystery, according to the Storm Prediction Center. But some models are suggesting clusters or a bowing line of storms could move through northern Minnesota.

Neither day of severe weather really targets the Twin Cities metro area, which is quickly becoming more and more dry as storm systems have largely missed the metro over the past 3-4 weeks.

Through June 21 the Twin Cities was experiencing abnormally dry conditions. NWS

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard will have more on the threat later Monday.