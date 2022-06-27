Skip to main content
Isolated severe weather in Minnesota on Tuesday and Wednesday

Isolated severe weather in Minnesota on Tuesday and Wednesday

Definitely not a slam dunk either day, but the chance is there.

Nathan Vaughn via Flickr

Definitely not a slam dunk either day, but the chance is there.

No big severe weather outbreaks are anticipated, but the National Weather Service says isolated severe storms are possible in Minnesota Tuesday and Wednesday, though Tuesday's threat is focused on far southeastern Minnesota and more of western Wisconsin. 

Tab3FileL (6)

For Tuesday, the NWS says the threat is "highly conditional," but if storms can pop they'll have a chance to produce hail and gusty winds. Timing would be mid-afternoon, with a cold front advancing into Wisconsin and clearing skies by Tuesday night. 

Wednesday's severe threat remains a bit of a mystery, according to the Storm Prediction Center. But some models are suggesting clusters or a bowing line of storms could move through northern Minnesota. 

Neither day of severe weather really targets the Twin Cities metro area, which is quickly becoming more and more dry as storm systems have largely missed the metro over the past 3-4 weeks. 

Through June 21 the Twin Cities was experiencing abnormally dry conditions. 

Through June 21 the Twin Cities was experiencing abnormally dry conditions. 

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard will have more on the threat later Monday. 

Next Up

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, June 27

BA.5 is expected to become the dominant subvariant in Minnesota.

police lights squad car
MN News

60-year-old woman arrested after firing shots inside Spicer home

SWAT evacuated nearby residents during the incident.

Florida Georgia Line
MN Music and Radio

Florida Georgia Line booked to play at the Minnesota State Fair

The band is the second country music act to be booked this year.

monkeypox
MN Health

First case of monkeypox confirmed in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health says the risk to the public is "considered low" at this time.

Screen Shot 2022-06-27 at 8.55.18 AM
MN Music and Radio

Twin Cities radio talk show host Drew Lee dies

His cause of death has not been reported.

lightning, storm
MN Weather

Isolated severe weather in Minnesota on Tuesday and Wednesday

Definitely not a slam dunk either day, but the chance is there.

ambulance
MN News

Driver ejected in fatal crash on Shepard Road in St. Paul

The driver of a Dodge Ram was ejected and died at the scene.

Screen Shot 2022-06-26 at 6.04.06 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

'Stranger Things' star Joe Keery spotted at Minneapolis vintage shops

The Hollywood star is in Minnesota filming a new movie.

Screen Shot 2022-06-26 at 10.02.59 AM
MN News

North Dakota's only abortion clinic relocating to Minnesota

A GoFundMe set up to help the clinic make the move to Minnesota has surpassed its $500,000 goal.

Screen Shot 2022-06-26 at 12.37.03 PM
MN News

Deadly vehicle fire on Interstate 94 west of Fargo

The victim's age and name have not been released.

flickr - gov tim walz - mn senate dfl
MN News

Overturning Roe v. Wade won't do a 'damn thing' to prevent abortions, Walz says

Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order Saturday meant to protect abortion access in the state and people who come from out of state seeking one.

ambulance
MN News

Man crossing Highway 13 in Burnsville fatally struck by driver

The victim is a 31-year-old man from Prior Lake.

Related

storm, radar, severe weather
MN Weather

Severe storms possible next two nights in Minnesota

The better chance for severe weather is Friday night.

storm, lightning
MN Weather

Severe weather threat for Minnesota Friday night and Saturday

There's a chance storms don't develop, but if they do they could be severe.

storm
MN Weather

Intense heat could fuel severe storms in Minnesota

Heat index values will surge into the 100s across parts of Minnesota on Monday.

storm, severe weather
MN Weather

Severe storms threaten Minnesota again later Wednesday

Tornadoes, very large hail and straight-line winds are possible.

storm, severe weather
MN Weather

Threat of severe weather returns to Minnesota for 2 days

Isolated severe storms Wednesday, followed by scattered severe storms Thursday.

Tab2FileL (13)
MN Weather

Numerous severe storms likely in Minnesota Friday night

Watch the video for the full details with meteorologist Sven Sundgaard.

storm, radar, severe weather
MN Weather

Monitoring severe storm threat Saturday-Tuesday in Minnesota

The holiday weekend won't be a washout, but multiple rounds of strong and severe storms are possible.

storm clouds
MN Weather

Chances for severe storms, record heat this week in Minnesota

It'll be a cool, wet Mother's Day before temps surge well into the 80s Monday.