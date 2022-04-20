It hasn't hit 70 degrees in the Twin Cities in exactly 6 months

Some depressing stats and then a stormy but warmer forecast from Sven Sundgaard.

It hasn't hit 70 degrees in the Twin Cities since October 19, 2021.

That seems like a very long time ago...because it was. Six months, in fact (we've done the very difficult math for you, you're welcome).

But that unfortunate run could finally be coming to an end.

That's because it's going to be 70 degrees on Saturday, so our stupid streak will come to an end at a whopping 185 days. Look at this map. Orange is warmth.

WeatherBell

But first, you will be forced to look through your rain-spotted windows at the gray, wet, miserable conditions that we have again today. Rain. Up to a half-inch or more for many of us.

WeatherBell

It's actually way worse if you go north and west of the Twin Cities today. It's snowing again there. Here's a look from a plow cam at Detroit Lakes just before noon.

MnDOT

Up to a few inches of snow could accumulate in parts of northern Minnesota, with even more in the higher elevations along the North Shore of Lake Superior.

WeatherBell

Thursday? Sunny and 56. Shorts, flip-flops and grilling weather for Minnesotans. Warmth is relative.

Then we could get some storms late Friday, though the worst of the storms are expected to remain mainly southwest of Minnesota. But some hail can't be ruled out, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS Twin Cities

Another chance of thunderstorms comes Saturday, including in the Twin Cities, though it once again appears that the strongest storms will be south of Minnesota.