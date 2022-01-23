Skip to main content
It's going to be stupid cold again Tuesday and Wednesday in Minnesota

It's going to be stupid cold again Tuesday and Wednesday in Minnesota

They'll almost certainly be the 10th and 11th days with subzero temps this month.

Credit: cjuneau via Flickr

They'll almost certainly be the 10th and 11th days with subzero temps this month.

A couple of the coldest days of the winter are on tap Tuesday and Wednesday as another surge of Arctic air zooms into Minnesota Monday night and sticks around for a couple of days. 

According to the National Weather Service, temps in and around the Twin Cities will likely range from -10 to -20 Tuesday morning, with wind chills in the metro likely ranging from -25 to -30, and as cold as -40 in west-central Minnesota. 

The wind chill will likely stay -15 to -20 all day Tuesday, followed by an even colder morning Wednesday. The NWS is expecting air temps Wednesday morning to again be -10 to -20, with wind chills in the metro dipping to as low as -35. 

"Confidence on incoming cold air is high, but confidence on just how cold is still medium to low. As Wednesday approaches, we will know more," the NWS says. 

In succession below, these images below are the wind chill projections for 6 a.m. Tuesday from the American, European, Canadian and NAM models. All of them have the heart of the Twin Cities at a wind chill between -25 and -30, with even colder wind chills just outside of the urban heat island – and as los as -45 in parts of western Minnesota. 

gfstuesday
eurotuesday
canadiantuesday
namtuesday

The coldest air temps recorded at MSP Airport this winter have mostly occurred this month, led by the -17 air temp on Jan. 7. Coldest this winter: 

  1. -17 on Jan. 7
  2. -14 on Jan. 2
  3. -11 on Jan. 1 and Jan. 20
  4. -10 on Jan. 6
  5. -9 on Jan. 10
  6. -8 on Jan. 21
  7. -7 on Dec. 29
  8. -5 on Jan. 19
  9. -4 on Jan. 9

That's 10 subzero air temp days so far this winter and nine of them this month, two more negative air temp days coming Tuesday and Wednesday to push the total to 11. 

If you want to feel a bit warmer, just know that it was only eight years ago (2013-14) when the Twin Cities had 53 days with temperatures at or below zero, including 17 in a row from Jan. 26 to Feb. 11

