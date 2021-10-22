October 22, 2021
It's here! Minnesota sees its first snow flurries of the season

Jeff Nelson via Flickr

Publish date:

It's here! Minnesota sees its first snow flurries of the season

Also, watch out for water spouts on Lake Superior.
Author:

There it is: The first snow of the season.

A chill hit northeast Minnesota over night, with cities along the North Shore and into the Iron Range reporting temps as low as 26 degrees Friday morning. And Duluth-area residents woke up to the first flakes of the season.

Meteorologist Joe Moore was particularly excited at the sight:

National Weather Service Duluth said there have been flurry observations in Duluth and along Lake Superior's South Shore. 

Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now!

Here's the scene in Ironwood, Michigan, which is nestled right up against the Wisconsin border:

It doesn't look to be the accumulating snow forecasters said could be in the cards earlier this week, but hey, it's something.

If the snow wasn't enough, the National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Lake Superior, warning of potential water spouts Friday and Saturday. It's "due to the colder air over the relatively warmer waters of Lake Superior."

Related: What NOAA's winter outlook says about Minnesota

Related: For the first time ever, Duluth will get to declare a snow emergency

The Duluth area, otherwise, should stay pretty dry. The weather service says highs will be in the mid- to upper-40s through the weekend, with a small chance for precipitation Sunday evening.

The average first day for measurable snowfall in Duluth is Oct. 23.

The latest forecast from Novak Weather

Next Up

Screen Shot 2021-10-22 at 11.33.57 AM
MN News

Woman arrested after shots were fired into hotel room door in Albert Lea

The suspect was caught within minutes of fleeing the scene.

coronavirus, covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, October 22

COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped four days in a row, but capacity remains tight.

Michael Edmund Richmond
MN News

Charges: MN man recorded himself sexually assaulting toddler

The 33-year-old man is facing decades in prison if convicted.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Minneapolis cop charged in crash that killed innocent man during pursuit

Charges say he was traveling nearly 90 mph when he slammed into an innocent man's vehicle.

Pixabay - doctor close-up stock
MN News

Mayo Clinic pediatrician charged with child sex assault

He's been placed on leave.

Case Keenum
MN Vikings

Matthew Coller: Case vs Teddy is a reminder of Vikings’ 2018 decision

Matthew Coller's work can be found daily at Purple Insider.

snow in May
Weather MN

It's here! Minnesota sees its first snow flurries of the season

Also, watch out for water spouts on Lake Superior.

St. Bens sit-in
MN News

Hundreds of St. Bens students stage sit-in condemning campus 'sex competition'

Students demanded action and a safer campus.

Wikimedia Commons - COVID vaccine, pfizer, shot - Martin G
MN Coronavirus

Pfizer to seek emergency use authorization to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11

Pfizer says clinical trials have revealed positive results.

champlin car prowlers
MN News

Police remind people to lock car doors after prowlers spotted on camera

These thieves checked the car doors, which were all locked, and were gone within a minute.

Screen Shot 2021-10-21 at 5.14.36 PM
MN Coronavirus

Mayor Carter announces COVID vaccine mandate for St. Paul city workers

It comes after Minneapolis announced the requirement for vaccines or regular testing for city workers in September.

two twelve medical center chaska GSV
MN News

Ridgeview cutting hours at 2 Minnesota urgent care locations

Hours of operation at a third location are also being shifted earlier.

Related

Weather MN

Here's where the snow will fall in Minnesota today

Meanwhile, the south shore of Lake Superior is getting hammered by snow.

unsplas - maple leaf frost fall lawn
Weather MN

MN gets its first frost advisories, freeze warnings of the season

The coldest spots could dip to below 30 degrees overnight.

first snow
Weather MN

Any sign of snow in the forecast for Minnesota?

The stars could align for some flurries in northern Minnesota this week, but that's about it.

Weather MN

Minnesota could get its first bout of snow this week

Winter is coming.

Screen Shot 2019-11-06 at 9.50.02 AM
Weather MN

Here's how much snow fell in southern Minnesota

Lakeville led the metro area with 2.3 inches of fresh snow.

heat wave - summer - hot - weather
Weather MN

Here comes Minnesota's heat wave: How long will it last?

Storms could also pop across northern Minnesota on Monday.

Screen Shot 2019-10-03 at 7.46.24 AM
Weather MN

First snow fell up north, more rain for southern Minnesota coming

It's a sight for (some) sore eyes!

Weather MN

Here's how much snow fell around the Twin Cities today

The Twin Cities and surrounding areas are digging out after more snow.