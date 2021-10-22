It's here! Minnesota sees its first snow flurries of the season

There it is: The first snow of the season.

A chill hit northeast Minnesota over night, with cities along the North Shore and into the Iron Range reporting temps as low as 26 degrees Friday morning. And Duluth-area residents woke up to the first flakes of the season.

Meteorologist Joe Moore was particularly excited at the sight:

National Weather Service Duluth said there have been flurry observations in Duluth and along Lake Superior's South Shore.

Here's the scene in Ironwood, Michigan, which is nestled right up against the Wisconsin border:

It doesn't look to be the accumulating snow forecasters said could be in the cards earlier this week, but hey, it's something.

If the snow wasn't enough, the National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Lake Superior, warning of potential water spouts Friday and Saturday. It's "due to the colder air over the relatively warmer waters of Lake Superior."

The Duluth area, otherwise, should stay pretty dry. The weather service says highs will be in the mid- to upper-40s through the weekend, with a small chance for precipitation Sunday evening.

The average first day for measurable snowfall in Duluth is Oct. 23.

The latest forecast from Novak Weather