Large hail, damaging winds possible amid severe t-storm watch in northern Minnesota, Wisconsin

The severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Credit: Jenna Beckstrand

Storms are expected to turn severe Tuesday in northern Minnesota, and the National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for a large chunk of the Iron Range and northeastern Minnesota until 10 p.m. 

According to the NWS, storms that reach severe levels will be capable of dumping large hail – isolated large hail up to 2 inches in diameter – and downbursts up to 70 mph. An isolated tornado or two can't be ruled out. 

The Storm Prediction Center says: "Thunderstorms will continue to intensify this afternoon along a cold front sweeping across northern Minnesota. Storms will eventually move into northern Wisconsin this evening. The strongest cells may produce large hail and locally damaging wind gusts."

FYDdSkBUsAA2F-j

Here's the radar simulation from the HRRR model, which keeps the nastiest storms within the watch box. 

hrrr-minnesota-refc-1658257200-1658260800-1658289600-40

The storm chances will disappear until Friday night, at which point meteorologist Sven Sundgaard says there could be isolated storms in Minnesota. Meanwhile, expect hot conditions to prevail through the weekend. 

