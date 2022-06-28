Large hail possible with strong storms in eastern MN, WI

Skies have cleared and the sunshine is creating some instability that will help touch of thunderstorms in eastern Minnesota into Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon.

The best chance for severe storms is across Wisconsin, where the Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for severe storms that will be capable of large hail. Some strong winds and a tornado are also possible, though hail is the biggest threat.

Storm Prediction Center

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard expects most storms today to be garden-variety thunderstorms, though some storms could become supercells and touch off severe conditions. Here's the HRRR model for today:

The HRRR model projects a chance of storms between 4-8 p.m. in the Twin Cities. WeatherBell

There's a marginal risk of severe storms in Minnesota Wednesday and again Thursday. The forecast discussion from the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities lays out the severe chances Tuesday-Thursday as follows:

- Day 1 (today) - Slight in western WI, Marginal in far eastern MN for this afternoon.

- Day 2 (Wednesday) - Marginal in western-central MN for Wednesday night.

- Day 3 (Thursday) - Marginal in eastern-southern MN into western WI for Thursday.