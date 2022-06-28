Skip to main content

Large hail possible with strong storms in eastern Minnesota, Wisconsin

Watch the forecast update with meteorologist Sven Sundgaard.

Skies have cleared and the sunshine is creating some instability that will help touch of thunderstorms in eastern Minnesota into Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon. 

The best chance for severe storms is across Wisconsin, where the Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for severe storms that will be capable of large hail. Some strong winds and a tornado are also possible, though hail is the biggest threat. 

Screen Shot 2022-06-28 at 11.32.16 AM

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard expects most storms today to be garden-variety thunderstorms, though some storms could become supercells and touch off severe conditions. Here's the HRRR model for today: 

The HRRR model projects a chance of storms between 4-8 p.m. in the Twin Cities. 

The HRRR model projects a chance of storms between 4-8 p.m. in the Twin Cities. 

There's a marginal risk of severe storms in Minnesota Wednesday and again Thursday. The forecast discussion from the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities lays out the severe chances Tuesday-Thursday as follows:  

- Day 1 (today) - Slight in western WI, Marginal in far eastern MN for this afternoon.

- Day 2 (Wednesday) - Marginal in western-central MN for Wednesday night.

- Day 3 (Thursday) - Marginal in eastern-southern MN into western WI for Thursday.

Tab3FileL (7)

Next Up

storm, shelf cloud, severe weather
MN Weather

Large hail possible with strong storms in eastern MN, WI

Watch the forecast update with meteorologist Sven Sundgaard.

Tony Evers, Wisconsin governor
WI News

WI governor vows to protect anyone charged with abortion crimes

“You think it’s bad now? The four Republicans that are going after me, one of them we’re going to beat, they are going to make it worse," Evers said.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, June 28

The state will stop providing daily updates and move to weekly editions beginning Thursday, June 30.

FWV_YSOWAAI_CS-
TV, Movies and The Arts

Sports anchor Hobie Artigue announces FOX9 departure

Artigue has spent the past seven years covering Minnesota sports.

hennepin county medical center
MN News

Boy, 7, dies after being pulled from pool in south Minneapolis

The boy was pulled from a pool at a home in south Minneapolis.

Screen Shot 2022-06-28 at 8.32.18 AM
MN News

Nashville man leaving wedding shot in the face in Minneapolis

He was leaving a wedding when gunfire erupted near the Stone Arch Bridge Saturday night.

image
MN Food & Drink

Abogados Café in St. Paul is the first law-themed coffee shop in America

The new business is Minnesota's first Latina-owned coffee shop.

Clydesdale
MN News

Man dies after being run over by his Clydesdale in St. Cloud

The accident happened Sunday afternoon at the St. Cloud MAC.

minneapolis police
MN News

Whittier neighborhood shooting marks 44th homicide in Minneapolis

The shooting happened around 1:05 p.m. Monday.

School lunch cafeteria flickr
MN News

Minneapolis Public Schools providing free summer meals, snacks

The summer meal program began Monday.

Brandon Gardas
MN News

St. Michael standoff suspect charged, bail set at $10 million

A judge on Monday set the high bail due to "very significant concerns of public safety" regarding Brandon Gardas.

20210722_hhc_570
Sponsored Story

Minnesota's premier trauma center housed at HCMC

The Minneapolis center is nationally recognized in pediatric trauma

Related

Tab2FileL (13)
MN Weather

Numerous severe storms likely in Minnesota Friday night

Watch the video for the full details with meteorologist Sven Sundgaard.

ecmwf-ensemble-avg-ncentus-snow_ge_3-8792800
MN Weather

Most likely rain, snow scenarios for Tuesday-Thursday storm system

Still a low-confidence forecast, according to meteorologist Sven Sundgaard.

Screen Shot 2022-03-29 at 12.20.54 PM
MN Weather

Big storm to dump smorgasbord of precipitation on MN, WI

The Twin Cities might get in on the snow Wednesday night into Thursday.

FWDqyh6UEAENgIG
MN Weather

80 mph winds, large hail possible with severe storms in MN

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for much of the state until 3 a.m. Saturday.

Screen Shot 2022-04-08 at 2.29.51 PM
MN Weather

Monitoring 'a monster storm' that will impact MN next week

The bigger focus is the big storm for next week that could bring thunderstorms and heavy snow for some.

tornado
MN Weather

Zeroing in on Tuesday tornado threat in Minnesota, Iowa

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard is tracking the storm system for Bring Me The News.

storm, severe weather
MN Weather

Next round of storms could bring tornadoes, very large hail

It could be a rocky afternoon and evening in eastern Minnesota and Wisconsin.

snowing
MN Weather

NWS: 'High potential of snow squalls' Friday in Minnesota

Snow squalls are known to rapidly create dangerous driving conditions.