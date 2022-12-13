Latest on how much snow storm could dump on Minnesota

The highly-publicized winter storm has arrived and it has already left a trail of ice in eastern South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota, and some big-time snow accumulations are expected as the low-pressure system slowly spins through the region through Saturday.

Take a look at how the storm could evolve. The animation below is from 12 p.m. Tuesday until 6 p.m. Friday. The precipitation types are as follows: green is rain, blue is snow, orange is sleet and purple is freezing rain.

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard has the full details in the video at the top of the story, but here’s what some of the models are predicting for snow totals by the time the storm is done this weekend.

Keep in mind that Sven has warned that the critical piece of the Twin Cities ending the week with totals as high as the models below are showing is if the storm doesn’t run out of moisture. If it does lack moisture, the totals below will be lower.

On the other hand, it’s possible that some people, perhaps even in the metro, wake up to a surprise Wednesday morning if the rain changes over to snow sooner than later expected.

Anyway, snow totals through the weekend…

European model:

American model:

Canadian model: