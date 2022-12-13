Skip to main content

Latest on how much snow storm could dump on Minnesota

They’ll be measuring snow along the North Shore in feet, not inches.

The highly-publicized winter storm has arrived and it has already left a trail of ice in eastern South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota, and some big-time snow accumulations are expected as the low-pressure system slowly spins through the region through Saturday. 

Take a look at how the storm could evolve. The animation below is from 12 p.m. Tuesday until 6 p.m. Friday. The precipitation types are as follows: green is rain, blue is snow, orange is sleet and purple is freezing rain. 

Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now

50B4443D-8245-4637-B8A3-A111A9A5CA00

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard has the full details in the video at the top of the story, but here’s what some of the models are predicting for snow totals by the time the storm is done this weekend. 

Keep in mind that Sven has warned that the critical piece of the Twin Cities ending the week with totals as high as the models below are showing is if the storm doesn’t run out of moisture. If it does lack moisture, the totals below will be lower. 

On the other hand, it’s possible that some people, perhaps even in the metro, wake up to a surprise Wednesday morning if the rain changes over to snow sooner than later expected. 

Anyway, snow totals through the weekend… 

European model:

E83357A2-5046-4FEA-A0CE-F78E581F9788

American model:

8972E689-F363-401F-BE1F-4D94AA9C2FCA

Canadian model:

2D287FB0-4ECD-45EC-93B0-4DD93CE64DA2

Next Up

snow
MN Weather

Latest on how much snow storm could dump on Minnesota

They’ll be measuring snow along the North Shore in feet, not inches.

Home Depot
MN News

Man convicted for trying to sell kilo of cocaine in Home Depot parking lot

The value of the amount of cocaine the man attempted to sell is estimated at $38,000.

image
MN News

West St. Paul City Council approves residential mental health treatment center

The facility will be the second of its kind in the Twin Cities.

Josiah Oakley
MN News

22-year-old victim identified in north Minneapolis fatal crash

Another person was taken to a hospital with "potentially life-threatening" injuries.

image
MN News

Elko New Market residents rally against proposed water bottling plant

A California-based company is looking to bottle the city's water.

Screen Shot 2022-12-13 at 11.07.25 AM
MN Lifestyle

Facing possible closure, MN animal shelter in desperate need of funding boost

The no-kill Grant County Humane Society shelter issued an appeal for members and sponsors this past week.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

St. Paul man identified as victim in fatal Maplewood hit-and-run

Police have also provided a description of the vehicle involved.

COVID-19 vaccine testing Mall of America
MN Coronavirus

MDH urges parents to get kids vaccinated against COVID ahead of holidays

MDH said children ages 6 months to 5 years are now eligible for the updated vaccine.

ThePaintedTurtleMPRBNokomis
MN Food & Drink

New concession operator chosen to replace Sandcastle at Lake Nokomis

The Painted Turtle will open in late spring or early summer of 2023.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Boy, 14, in life-threatening condition after crashing stolen Kia

Police note the major rise in Kia and Hyundai thefts in 2022.

pexels car driving
MN News

Driver 'flashed handgun' during road rage incident in Nicollet Co.

The incident happened Thursday on Hwy. 14.

School bus in the snow
MN Weather

Winter storm: Schools announce e-learning days, early closures, late starts

Western, central, and northern areas of Minnesota are set to be hit hard.

Related

snow
MN Weather

On the eve of the storm, here's how much snow is possible

It's an extremely difficult forecast due to temperatures hovering around the freezing mark.

snow
MN Weather

New outlook favors more snow in MN December-February

Looks like there's no turning back...

snow, plow
MN Weather

Tuesday storm to dump plowable snow in Minnesota

Snow should reach the Twin Cities Tuesday morning and fall throughout the day.

snow, plow
MN Weather

Shifting storm tracks: Significant storms Friday, next week?

Sven Sundgaard has the details on an interesting forecast.

Winter scene snow storm snowfall - Joe Nelson Feb 2022 7
MN Weather

How much more snow and how cold will it get in MN?

The official forecast for the Twin Cities Tuesday-Thursday is 3.2 inches of snow.

Screen Shot 2022-02-28 at 11.15.02 AM
MN Weather

Big winter storm could slam Minnesota this week

Snow and ice accumulations are "likely," the NWS says.

COVER
MN Weather

Latest on the 2 snowstorms set to impact Minnesota

The first arrives Thursday night into Friday before a bigger system comes next week.

315449477_10159502514929372_5542401614389657723_n
MN Weather

Here's how much snow has fallen in Minnesota this week

Lake-effect snow has left the North Shore buried.