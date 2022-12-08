Skip to main content

Latest on the 2 snowstorms set to impact Minnesota

The first arrives Thursday night into Friday before a bigger system comes next week.

There are two significant storms to discuss and both will bring impacts to Minnesota.

The first arrives Thursday night and is out of the area by midday Friday, though the Interstate 90 corridor and points south appear to be in line for the most snow. The second storm arrives next week and could bring beastly impacts to a very large area, though the storm track remains a wild card 

Thursday night-Friday storm

nam-nest-ncentus-refc_ptype-1670500800-1670551200-1670616000-40

All of the models are focusing the highest snow totals near the Minnesota-Iowa border, with the Twin Cities potentially coming up with anywhere from nothing to an inch of snow, but all signs point to it staying south. 

Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now

"Not real pleasant travel weather, I'm afraid, along I-90," says meteorologist Sven Sundgaard. "We'll get some snow in the Twin Cities but it does look as though we're going to see under an inch, but it could be problematic around the morning commute."

Sundgaard believes the range around the border will be 3-8 inches. 

Different models are mostly aligned with the heaviest snow along the Minnesota-Iowa border. 

Different models are mostly aligned with the heaviest snow along the Minnesota-Iowa border. 

Monster storm next week

The storm system next week was covered extensively by Sundgaard in this article. There aren't many changes yet, but here's the latest. 

"These are notoriously slow movers and big precip-makers," says Sundgaard. "Still a question as to do we see snow, rain or all of the above in southern Minnesota? It does look as though the best setup at this point – very early and this could change – is going to be for northern and western Minnesota back into the Dakotas where it'll be just cold enough to stay as snow."

FjdSyNvUAAAb-Kj
FjcshReUoAEUVpx

Next Up

COVER
MN Weather

Latest on the 2 snowstorms set to impact Minnesota

The first arrives Thursday night into Friday before a bigger system comes next week.

Screen Shot 2022-12-08 at 12.24.17 PM
MN News

Police: Person hospitalized after alleged suicide attempt in jail

The incident happened Wednesday morning.

PepperSprayCopMPD
MN News

Cop who pepper-sprayed downtown protesters received $150K payout

Samantha Belcourt said she "feared for her life."

Powerball Minnesota lottery
MN Lifestyle

$1 million Powerball prize won in Twin Cities

The winning ticket was sold in Chanhassen for Wednesday's draw.

Screen Shot 2022-12-08 at 9.16.18 AM
MN Food & Drink

Animales Barbeque Co. looks to open brick-and-mortar location

The popular food truck has partnered with the owner of Billy Sushi.

Christmas presents
MN Shopping

Here are some 2022 holiday shipping deadlines to keep in mind

Most deadlines are a few days before Christmas Eve.

cat
MN Lifestyle

Minneapolis will waive pet adoption fees on Friday

Pet licensing fees still apply to adoptions at the event.

received_5642181912525380
MN Lifestyle

Family who endured car theft ordeal surprised with trip to Universal Orlando

A father rescued his four children after a thief jumped in his car while he was getting something from his trunk.

2312 Lyndale Avenue South
MN News

ATF offering $5,000 reward for info on fire at condemned apartment building

The building sustained $1.8 million-worth of damage.

Screen Shot 2019-12-17 at 11.15.34 AM
MN News

BCA IDs officer in fatal St. Paul shooting, says there was 'exchange of fire'

The sergeant has been an officer for 10 years.

UgstadRoadJunction
MN News

Charges: Teen speeding before crash that killed mother, injured her son

The teenager was driving at speeds between 72-89 mph at the time of the crash.

Northland Vapor in Moorhead, Minn.
MN News

Northland Vapor calls St. Paul regulators 'overzealous' in lawsuit over THC sales

The small Minnesota business said the lawsuit was "misleading" and "shameful."

Related

Screen Shot 2022-04-08 at 2.29.51 PM
MN Weather

Monitoring 'a monster storm' that will impact MN next week

The bigger focus is the big storm for next week that could bring thunderstorms and heavy snow for some.

Screen Shot 2022-12-07 at 7.38.02 AM
MN Weather

Quick shot of snow to impact morning commute in Twin Cities

Snow is moving into the metro Wednesday morning.

storm, severe
MN Weather

The latest on holiday weekend severe weather chances for MN

The most significant severe threats are Sunday night and again on Monday.

tornado
MN Weather

Zeroing in on Tuesday tornado threat in Minnesota, Iowa

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard is tracking the storm system for Bring Me The News.

blowing snow
MN Weather

Blowing snow Friday in Minnesota; will it snow next week?

Winds could gust up to 50 mph Friday afternoon and night.

822 Thumbnail (1)
MN Weather

Atmospheric waves could bring storms to MN this week

The stronger of the two waves is expected to arrive this weekend.

storm, severe weather
MN Weather

Severe storms in MN: Threat exists overnight into Friday morning

The latest model guidance shows a line of storms rolling through the metro around 6 a.m. Friday.

storm
MN Weather

Storms could go severe Saturday and Sunday in Minnesota

Severe storms are possible Saturday night and again Sunday afternoon/night in Minnesota.