Latest on the 2 snowstorms set to impact Minnesota

The first arrives Thursday night into Friday before a bigger system comes next week.

There are two significant storms to discuss and both will bring impacts to Minnesota.

The first arrives Thursday night and is out of the area by midday Friday, though the Interstate 90 corridor and points south appear to be in line for the most snow. The second storm arrives next week and could bring beastly impacts to a very large area, though the storm track remains a wild card

Thursday night-Friday storm

All of the models are focusing the highest snow totals near the Minnesota-Iowa border, with the Twin Cities potentially coming up with anywhere from nothing to an inch of snow, but all signs point to it staying south.

"Not real pleasant travel weather, I'm afraid, along I-90," says meteorologist Sven Sundgaard. "We'll get some snow in the Twin Cities but it does look as though we're going to see under an inch, but it could be problematic around the morning commute."

Sundgaard believes the range around the border will be 3-8 inches.

Different models are mostly aligned with the heaviest snow along the Minnesota-Iowa border. WeatherBell

Monster storm next week

The storm system next week was covered extensively by Sundgaard in this article. There aren't many changes yet, but here's the latest.

"These are notoriously slow movers and big precip-makers," says Sundgaard. "Still a question as to do we see snow, rain or all of the above in southern Minnesota? It does look as though the best setup at this point – very early and this could change – is going to be for northern and western Minnesota back into the Dakotas where it'll be just cold enough to stay as snow."