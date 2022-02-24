Skip to main content
Latest snow forecast for the Twin Cities, southern Minnesota

Latest snow forecast for the Twin Cities, southern Minnesota

Snow should begin in the Twin Cities after lunchtime.

Snow should begin in the Twin Cities after lunchtime.

Another round of snow will impact the southern half of Minnesota on Thursday, delivering minor accumulations in places like the Twin Cities, Mankato and Rochester. 

"Amounts of up to 4 inches are expected from south-central Minnesota into western Wisconsin. The heaviest snow could impact the evening commute," the National Weather Service says, noting that the snow will be falling from late morning until after dark. 

Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now!

The Twin Cities is forecast to receive 1-3 inches (higher amounts south), while the bullseye, if you will, is along a corridor from just east of Mankato through Red Wing and Eau Claire. 

Tab2FileL (34)

Winds will be light, so the NWS isn't anticipating any blowing and drifting issues. But snow on the roads coupled with cold temps will cause some slick driving conditions. 

Here's a look at the radar simulation from the HRRR model. It shows snow reaching the Twin Cities by about 1-2 p.m. and lasting through the evening. 

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING WEATHER newsletters

hrrr-ncentus-refc_ptype-1645704000-1645711200-1645794000-40

Next Up

edina 1
MN Property

Gallery: Edina home on Minnehaha Creek has 'charm of old, amenities of new'

It's on the market for $2.595 million.

plymouth FD next door post screengrab crop
Minnesota Life

Twin Cities woman posts heartwarming 'Thank you' to firefighters

The department saw her note and responded: "We're proud to serve our community any way we can!"

winter minnesota trail 1
MN News

U of M study: Minnesota winters could be 11 degrees warmer by 2100

The study provides more detailed information on how temperatures and precipitation will change throughout Minnesota.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, February 24

Numbers continued the downward trend in Minnesota.

chris rock UA Today photo
TV, Movies and The Arts

Chris Rock announces 2 MN shows for upcoming world tour

It's the acclaimed comedian's first stand-up world tour in 5 years.

FACover
MN Vikings

The likelihood of return for the Vikings' 20 free agents

Minnesota doesn't have much cap space to retain its own players.

Trinity
MN News

Man charged with murder of 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith

Trinity Ottoson-Smith was fatally shot while jumping on a trampoline on May 15, 2021.

minneapolis federation of teachers
MN News

Educators in Minneapolis and St. Paul could strike as soon as March 8

The unions filed their intent to strike paperwork on Wednesday.

shopping people masks pexels
MN Coronavirus

Public mask mandates lifted in Minneapolis, St. Paul

The mayors of both cities announced the move Thursday morning.

Screen Shot 2022-02-24 at 8.03.16 AM
MN Food & Drink

2 Northeast Minneapolis restaurants to close

Both restaurants' last day in business will be April 23.

Winter scene snow storm snowfall - Joe Nelson Feb 2022 10
MN Weather

Latest snow forecast for the Twin Cities, southern Minnesota

Snow should begin in the Twin Cities after lunchtime.

ambulance
MN News

Man, 82, killed in crash with semi-truck in Kandiyohi County

The crash happened at an intersection.

Related

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 2
MN Weather

Band of moderate to heavy snow will impact Twin Cities today

The latest on what to expect with snow Thursday in Minnesota.

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 5
MN Weather

Fast moving band of heavy snow expected across MN Thursday

It could make for a slick and slow afternoon commute in the Twin Cities.

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 6
MN Weather

Weather with Sven: Fingers crossed for snow next week

There could be a few systems dropping snow somewhere in the region next week.

Bloomington aerial view
MN Weather

Snow could be hard to come by in MN until at least Valentine's Day

The biggest snowfall in the Twin Cities since getting a foot on Dec. 10 is a measly 3.7 inches.

snow, plow
MN Weather

Snow totals from Monday; how much will Twin Cities get today?

Snow is expected to be heavy at times.

snow, snowplow
MN Weather

Twin Cities has to be due for a big snowstorm, right?

There have been 25 accumulating snowfalls in the metro this winter. Two have exceeded 3 inches.

snow, plow
MN Weather

12+ inches of snow expected to hammer southern Minnesota, Twin Cities

The Twin Cities could also see up to a foot of snow.

Snow, Hanley Falls
MN Weather

Latest storm track, snow forecast for weekend winter storm

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch.