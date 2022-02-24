Latest snow forecast for the Twin Cities, southern Minnesota

Another round of snow will impact the southern half of Minnesota on Thursday, delivering minor accumulations in places like the Twin Cities, Mankato and Rochester.

"Amounts of up to 4 inches are expected from south-central Minnesota into western Wisconsin. The heaviest snow could impact the evening commute," the National Weather Service says, noting that the snow will be falling from late morning until after dark.

The Twin Cities is forecast to receive 1-3 inches (higher amounts south), while the bullseye, if you will, is along a corridor from just east of Mankato through Red Wing and Eau Claire.

Winds will be light, so the NWS isn't anticipating any blowing and drifting issues. But snow on the roads coupled with cold temps will cause some slick driving conditions.

Here's a look at the radar simulation from the HRRR model. It shows snow reaching the Twin Cities by about 1-2 p.m. and lasting through the evening.