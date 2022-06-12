Line of severe storms could move through Monday morning

Storms that initiate in Wyoming and Montana later Sunday are expected to morph into an impressive line that carries a large hail and damaging wind threat all the way through the Dakotas, Minnesota and possibly further south and east.

The line could reach western Minnesota by early Monday morning, then possibly plowing through eastern Minnesota and into western Wisconsin by late Monday morning.

NWS Twin Cities

Here's the HRRR model's radar simulation, showing a line of storms essentially moving east-southeast near the I-94 corridor Monday morning, reaching the Twin Cities late by noon.

WeatherBell

Monday could also feature temps in the mid and upper 90s in southern Minnesota. The key will be how far north a warm front lifts Monday, with the latest guidance from the National Weather Service suggesting that temps along and south of the Minnesota River Valley could be scorching-hot, with 60s and 70s north of the front.

Tuesday will just be flat out hot, with the high temp in the Twin Cities expected to reach the mid to upper 90s. The current forecast high from the National Weather Service is 97 in Minneapolis. The heat index (what it feels like outside) could be over 100 degrees.