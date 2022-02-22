Skip to main content
List of MN school districts closing, holding e-learning Tuesday due to snow

List of MN school districts closing, holding e-learning Tuesday due to snow

St. Paul is among the school districts closing ahead of heavy snow.

Pixabay

St. Paul is among the school districts closing ahead of heavy snow.

A number of school districts are calling snow days after heavy snow fell on central and northern Minnesota on Monday, with more set to hit the state on Tuesday, including in the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota.

There was no school on Monday due to it being Presidents Day, but some are pre-emptively calling snow days due to the continuation of the storm system that has already dropped around a foot of snow in some parts of the state.

An estimated 4-7 inches are expected to fall Tuesday in the Twin Cities starting in the morning, while parts of northern Minnesota could see anything from 8-12 inches.

Here's a list of the schools that are closing on Tuesday (schools are having e-learning days unless otherwise stated):

  • AFSA K-12 (closed, no e-learning)
  • Aitkin Public Schools (unclear if e-learning day)
  • Albany Area Schools (closed, no e-learning)
  • Alexandria Public Schools 
  • Ashby Public Schools
  • Barnum Public Schools
  • Becker Public Schools (no e-learning)
  • Big Lake Schools
  • Brainerd Public Schools
  • Brandon-Evansville Schools (closed, no e-learning)
  • Cambridge-Isanti Schools
  • Climax-Shelly School 
  • Crosby-Ironton School District
  • Hinckley-Finlayson Schools
  • Kimball Schools (closed, no e-learning)
  • Little Falls Community Schools (closed, no e-learning)
  • McGregor Schools (closed, no e-learning)
  • Menagha Public Schools
  • Milaca Public Schools (closed, no e-learning)
  • Minneapolis Public Schools (closed due to parent-teacher conferences, not snow)
  • Minnewaska Area Schools
  • Mora Public Schools (closed, no e-learning)
  • Nashwauk-Keewatin Schools (starting 2 hours late)
  • Onamia Public Schools (closed, no e-learning)
  • Osakis Public Schools
  • Osseo Area Schools
  • Park Rapids Schools
  • Pequot Lakes Schools
  • Pillager Schools
  • Pine River-Backus Schools (closed, no e-learning)
  • Princeton Public Schools (flexible learning day/parent conferences)
  • Proctor Public Schools (closed, no e-learning)
  • Sleepy Eye Public Schools
  • South St. Paul Public Schools (flexible learning day)
  • Staples-Motley School District (closed, no e-learning)
  • St. Paul Public Schools
  • Swanville Public Schools (closed, no e-learning)
  • Upsala Area Schools (closed, no e-learning)
  • Wadena-Deer Creek Public Schools
  • Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 
  • West Central Area Schools
  • Wheaton Area Schools (closed, no e-learning)
  • Willow River Area Schools

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING WEATHER newsletters

Next Up

Mike Smith
MN Vikings

Vikings finalize coaching staff with 5 additions

A new offensive coordinator and a former Packers coach are the final additions to Kevin O'Connell's staff.

Liz Collin
TV, Movies and The Arts

Former WCCO reporter Liz Collin joins Alpha News

Collin announced she was leaving WCCO-TV last month.

School bus snow
MN Weather

List of MN school districts closing, holding e-learning Tuesday due to snow

St. Paul is among the school districts closing ahead of heavy snow.

Minnetonka High School 1
MN News

Students to protest inequities, racism at Minnetonka High School

The student-organized sit-in will be held Tuesday morning.

pexels mailbox home
MN News

Former cop pleads guilty to impersonating ex in fake bribery offer to judge

She was a police officer in Olivia, Minnesota, when the charges were filed.

st paul pd screengrab humboldt ave shooting feb 21 2022
MN News

1 dead, 3 others injured in shooting near St. Paul funeral home

Police say one of the victims remains in critical condition after being hit multiple times.

Google Street View
MN News

Aria Event Center in Minneapolis sold to Twin Cities church

The popular wedding venue is no longer taking bookings.

hwy 169 crash mndot camera screengrab feb 21 2022 crop
MN News

Update: Highway 169 reopens after fatal crash in Twin Cities

The southbound lanes of the highway remained closed into the afternoon.

North Dakota Highway Patrol - bad visibility feb 21 2022 twitter
MN News

Possible pileup closes westbound I-94 near Fargo

Multiple vehicles are involved in the crash.

Courtney Cronin
TV, Movies and The Arts

ESPN's Vikings reporter Courtney Cronin leaving MN to cover the Bears

She has been covering the Vikings for ESPN for five years.

mndot district 3 snowy roads
MN Weather

Snow, wind again cause dangerous driving conditions in MN

"Use extreme caution if you must travel today!" the National Weather Service Duluth said.

State Patrol
MN News

Twin Cities woman killed in crash on metro highway

It happened in Spring Lake Park Township Sunday afternoon.

Related

bus-gf351a0688_1280
MN News

These Minnesota schools are closing Friday due to snowstorm

A number of districts have decided to close ahead of the snow.

Mask distance learning school class
MN News

Mpls. schools move to e-learning Monday due to extreme wind chills

A combination of wind chills and COVID-19 impacting school bus driver numbers has led to a remote learning day.

MN News

Schools announce closures ahead of Wednesday snow

Minneapolis and St. Paul are among the districts closing.

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 2
MN Weather

Winter storm update: Travel discouraged as heavy snow arrives in MN

Two rounds of snow could bring more than a foot to some areas of Minnesota by Tuesday night.

MN News

Hundreds of schools closed Thursday due to snow, wind

Schools are closing early on Wednesday, and closures are being announced for Thursday.

snow
MN Weather

Heavy snow, gusty winds now being forecast for Monday, Tuesday

The Twin Cities is still in line for significant snow.

snow
MN Weather

Snowstorm set to dump up to 18 inches on parts of Minnesota

It will be one of the biggest winter storms of the season.

snow blower
MN Weather

Winter storm warning issued ahead of heavy snow in MN

More than a foot of snow is expected over two days in some parts of the state.