List of MN school districts closing, holding e-learning Tuesday due to snow
A number of school districts are calling snow days after heavy snow fell on central and northern Minnesota on Monday, with more set to hit the state on Tuesday, including in the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota.
There was no school on Monday due to it being Presidents Day, but some are pre-emptively calling snow days due to the continuation of the storm system that has already dropped around a foot of snow in some parts of the state.
An estimated 4-7 inches are expected to fall Tuesday in the Twin Cities starting in the morning, while parts of northern Minnesota could see anything from 8-12 inches.
Here's a list of the schools that are closing on Tuesday (schools are having e-learning days unless otherwise stated):
- AFSA K-12 (closed, no e-learning)
- Aitkin Public Schools (unclear if e-learning day)
- Albany Area Schools (closed, no e-learning)
- Alexandria Public Schools
- Ashby Public Schools
- Barnum Public Schools
- Becker Public Schools (no e-learning)
- Big Lake Schools
- Brainerd Public Schools
- Brandon-Evansville Schools (closed, no e-learning)
- Cambridge-Isanti Schools
- Climax-Shelly School
- Crosby-Ironton School District
- Hinckley-Finlayson Schools
- Kimball Schools (closed, no e-learning)
- Little Falls Community Schools (closed, no e-learning)
- McGregor Schools (closed, no e-learning)
- Menagha Public Schools
- Milaca Public Schools (closed, no e-learning)
- Minneapolis Public Schools (closed due to parent-teacher conferences, not snow)
- Minnewaska Area Schools
- Mora Public Schools (closed, no e-learning)
- Nashwauk-Keewatin Schools (starting 2 hours late)
- Onamia Public Schools (closed, no e-learning)
- Osakis Public Schools
- Osseo Area Schools
- Park Rapids Schools
- Pequot Lakes Schools
- Pillager Schools
- Pine River-Backus Schools (closed, no e-learning)
- Princeton Public Schools (flexible learning day/parent conferences)
- Proctor Public Schools (closed, no e-learning)
- Sleepy Eye Public Schools
- South St. Paul Public Schools (flexible learning day)
- Staples-Motley School District (closed, no e-learning)
- St. Paul Public Schools
- Swanville Public Schools (closed, no e-learning)
- Upsala Area Schools (closed, no e-learning)
- Wadena-Deer Creek Public Schools
- Walker-Hackensack-Akeley
- West Central Area Schools
- Wheaton Area Schools (closed, no e-learning)
- Willow River Area Schools