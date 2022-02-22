List of MN school districts closing, holding e-learning Tuesday due to snow

A number of school districts are calling snow days after heavy snow fell on central and northern Minnesota on Monday, with more set to hit the state on Tuesday, including in the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota.

There was no school on Monday due to it being Presidents Day, but some are pre-emptively calling snow days due to the continuation of the storm system that has already dropped around a foot of snow in some parts of the state.

An estimated 4-7 inches are expected to fall Tuesday in the Twin Cities starting in the morning, while parts of northern Minnesota could see anything from 8-12 inches.

Here's a list of the schools that are closing on Tuesday (schools are having e-learning days unless otherwise stated):

AFSA K-12 (closed, no e-learning)

Aitkin Public Schools (unclear if e-learning day)

Albany Area Schools (closed, no e-learning)

Alexandria Public Schools

Ashby Public Schools

Barnum Public Schools

Becker Public Schools (no e-learning)

Big Lake Schools

Brainerd Public Schools

Brandon-Evansville Schools (closed, no e-learning)

Cambridge-Isanti Schools

Climax-Shelly School

Crosby-Ironton School District

Hinckley-Finlayson Schools

Kimball Schools (closed, no e-learning)

Little Falls Community Schools (closed, no e-learning)

McGregor Schools (closed, no e-learning)

Menagha Public Schools

Milaca Public Schools (closed, no e-learning)

Minneapolis Public Schools (closed due to parent-teacher conferences, not snow)

Minnewaska Area Schools

Mora Public Schools (closed, no e-learning)

Nashwauk-Keewatin Schools (starting 2 hours late)

Onamia Public Schools (closed, no e-learning)

Osakis Public Schools

Osseo Area Schools

Park Rapids Schools

Pequot Lakes Schools

Pillager Schools

Pine River-Backus Schools (closed, no e-learning)

Princeton Public Schools (flexible learning day/parent conferences)

Proctor Public Schools (closed, no e-learning)

Sleepy Eye Public Schools

South St. Paul Public Schools (flexible learning day)

Staples-Motley School District (closed, no e-learning)

St. Paul Public Schools

Swanville Public Schools (closed, no e-learning)

Upsala Area Schools (closed, no e-learning)

Wadena-Deer Creek Public Schools

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley

West Central Area Schools

Wheaton Area Schools (closed, no e-learning)

Willow River Area Schools

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING WEATHER newsletters