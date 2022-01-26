List of the coldest wind chills in Minnesota Wednesday morning

Before you know it, the air temp in the Twin Cities and much of Minnesota will rise into the teens and 20s above zero. It's not much, but it's a big jump from the bitterly cold Wednesday morning temps that were in the teens and 20s below.

But as we enjoy the warmer days ahead, let's take a look at the frigid wind chills that put Minnesota in the cold, dead grip of Old Man Winter on Wednesday morning.

Below are the coldest wind chills, according to the NWS Twin Cities.

7-county metro area coldest wind chills:

-41F in Rosemount

-40F in Mayer

-39F in Henderson

-38F in St. Paul, New Germany

-36F in Lakeville, Lake Elmo, Dayton

-35F in Blaine, Eden Prairie

-34F in Maple Grove, Minnetrista, Crystal, St. Bonifacius

-32F at MSP Airport, Falcon Heights, Fridley, Plymouth, Minnetonka, South St. Paul, Vadnais Heights

-31F Bloomington, Chanhassen, Orono, Richfield

-28F in Burnsville, Medina

-27F in Edina, Hopkins

Greater Minnesota coldest wind chills

-43F in Morris

-42F in Ellendale, New Prague, Winthrop

-41F in Blue Earth, Fairmont, Greenfield, Long Prairie, Rice, Red Wing

-40F in Appleton, Benson, Harding, Mankato, Morton, New Ulm, Sauk Centre, St. Cloud, Waseca

-39F in Camp Ripley, Madelia, Madison, Paynesville, Silver Lake, St. James

-38F in Belgrade, Clara City, Clearwater

-37F in Alexandria, Faribault, Royalton, Redwood Falls

-36F in Buffalo, Olivia, Willmar

-35F in Foley

-34F in Becker, Cambridge, Glencoe, Maple Lake

-33F in Hutchinson

-32F in Montevideo, Mora, Princeton

-31F in Litchfield, Little Falls

It was actually warmer in International Falls than it was in the Twin Cities this morning.

In western Minnesota, the actual air temp will have risen 40-50 degrees from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. The NWS does expect gusty winds 30-40 mph to possible cause some blowing snow in greater Minnesota today, namely in southwestern parts of the state where a winter weather advisory is in effect.