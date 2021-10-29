List: The average first snowfall for cities across Minnesota

The first snowfall of the season is generally seen as one of two things: A welcome, celebrated sight, or a dreaded seasonal turning point.

In either case, people often want to know: When can I expect the first snowfall of the season?

We've got you covered. Take a look at the list below, featuring the average date of their first measurable snowfall (so not some light flakes — at least 0.1 inches) for cities throughout Minnesota.

Note: Not all information was available for each city.

You can also use this menu to find the city nearest you.

Brainerd

Average date of first measurable snowfall: Nov. 10

Earliest first snowfall: Oct. 10 (2018)

Duluth

Average date of first measurable snowfall: Oct. 24

Earliest first snowfall: Sept. 18 (1991)

Latest first snowfall: Nov. 26 (2004)

Fergus Falls

Average first snowfall: Nov. 2-5

Earliest: Sept. 25 (1912)

International Falls

Average date of first measurable snowfall: Oct. 20

Earliest first snowfall: Sept. 14 (1964 — this is also a state record)

Marshall

Average first snowfall: Nov. 12

Earliest: Oct. 2 (1999)

Minneapolis-St. Paul

Average first snowfall: Nov. 4

Earliest: Sept. 24 (1985)

Latest: Dec. 3 (1928)

Park Rapids

Average first snowfall: Nov. 2-5

Earliest: Sept. 21 (1995)

Rochester

Average date of first measurable snowfall: Nov. 5

Earliest first snowfall: Sept. 26 (0.3 inches in 1942)

Latest first snowfall: Dec. 19 (2.2 inches in 1939)

St. Cloud

Average first snowfall: Nov. 2

Earliest: Sept. 21 (1995)

Latest: Jan. 14 (1900)

Wadena

Average first snowfall: Nov. 2-5

Earliest: Sept. 25 (1942)