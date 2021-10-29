List: The average first snowfall for cities across Minnesota
The first snowfall of the season is generally seen as one of two things: A welcome, celebrated sight, or a dreaded seasonal turning point.
In either case, people often want to know: When can I expect the first snowfall of the season?
We've got you covered. Take a look at the list below, featuring the average date of their first measurable snowfall (so not some light flakes — at least 0.1 inches) for cities throughout Minnesota.
Note: Not all information was available for each city.
Brainerd
Average date of first measurable snowfall: Nov. 10
Earliest first snowfall: Oct. 10 (2018)
Duluth
Average date of first measurable snowfall: Oct. 24
Earliest first snowfall: Sept. 18 (1991)
Latest first snowfall: Nov. 26 (2004)
Fergus Falls
Average first snowfall: Nov. 2-5
Earliest: Sept. 25 (1912)
International Falls
Average date of first measurable snowfall: Oct. 20
Earliest first snowfall: Sept. 14 (1964 — this is also a state record)
Marshall
Average first snowfall: Nov. 12
Earliest: Oct. 2 (1999)
Minneapolis-St. Paul
Average first snowfall: Nov. 4
Earliest: Sept. 24 (1985)
Latest: Dec. 3 (1928)
Park Rapids
Average first snowfall: Nov. 2-5
Earliest: Sept. 21 (1995)
Rochester
Average date of first measurable snowfall: Nov. 5
Earliest first snowfall: Sept. 26 (0.3 inches in 1942)
Latest first snowfall: Dec. 19 (2.2 inches in 1939)
St. Cloud
Average first snowfall: Nov. 2
Earliest: Sept. 21 (1995)
Latest: Jan. 14 (1900)
Wadena
Average first snowfall: Nov. 2-5
Earliest: Sept. 25 (1942)