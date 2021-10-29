Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
List: The average first snowfall for cities across Minnesota
List: The average first snowfall for cities across Minnesota

Some dates may be a bit earlier (or even later) than you expect.
The first snowfall of the season is generally seen as one of two things: A welcome, celebrated sight, or a dreaded seasonal turning point.

In either case, people often want to know: When can I expect the first snowfall of the season?

We've got you covered. Take a look at the list below, featuring the average date of their first measurable snowfall (so not some light flakes — at least 0.1 inches) for cities throughout Minnesota.

Note: Not all information was available for each city.

You can also use this menu to find the city nearest you.

Brainerd

Average date of first measurable snowfall: Nov. 10
Earliest first snowfall: Oct. 10 (2018)

Duluth

Average date of first measurable snowfall: Oct. 24
Earliest first snowfall: Sept. 18 (1991)
Latest first snowfall: Nov. 26 (2004) 

Fergus Falls

Average first snowfall: Nov. 2-5
Earliest: Sept. 25 (1912)

International Falls

Average date of first measurable snowfall: Oct. 20
Earliest first snowfall: Sept. 14 (1964 — this is also a state record)

Marshall

Average first snowfall: Nov. 12
Earliest: Oct. 2 (1999)

Minneapolis-St. Paul

Average first snowfall: Nov. 4
Earliest: Sept. 24 (1985)
Latest: Dec. 3 (1928)

Park Rapids

Average first snowfall: Nov. 2-5
Earliest: Sept. 21 (1995)

Rochester

Average date of first measurable snowfall: Nov. 5 
Earliest first snowfall: Sept. 26 (0.3 inches in 1942)
Latest first snowfall: Dec. 19 (2.2 inches in 1939)

St. Cloud

Average first snowfall: Nov. 2
Earliest: Sept. 21 (1995)
Latest: Jan. 14 (1900)

Wadena

Average first snowfall: Nov. 2-5
Earliest: Sept. 25 (1942)

Weather MN

teen covid vaccine - FLickr
MN Coronavirus

Vaccinations among kids 12-17 up since start of rewards program

That's according to Gov. Walz's office, which cited recent figures Friday.

Smokey the Bear
Minnesota Life

Smokey the Bear statue to remain shirtless in International Falls

He'll be shirtless all winter in the "Icebox of the Nation."

Blake Maloney
MN News

Charges: Farmington man killed 3 family members with AR-15 rifle, hammer

Maloney is accused of killing his brother and father days before he killed his mother.

Lagunes SIlva Mower Co jail - crop
MN News

Man charged with helping juveniles rob, fatally beat 75-year-old

The victim was found dead at his Austin home the next day.

Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott
MN Vikings

Dallas insider says Cowboys are getting Dak 'ready to play' at Vikings

Prescott is battling a strained calf.

Physical therapy
MN News

Physical therapy firm to pay $4M to settle allegations it made false claims

The company allegedly submitted false claims for outpatient services over a period of five years.

northern-lights-1081752_1280
Minnesota Life

Huge solar flare means all of MN could get a northern lights show

People in the metro could see the northern lights.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, October 29

The latest COVID report for Minnesota.

Minneapolis vote here 2020 - Lorie Shaull, Flickr
MN News

Minneapolis ballot questions: The arguments for and against

Here's what happens if the amendment passes, why it's being discussed, and the arguments on both sides.

costco duluth - mayor emily larson twitter
MN Shopping

Northland's first Costco opens to long line of shoppers

The city of Duluth called the store's opening "a long time in the making."

Screen Shot 2021-10-29 at 9.38.56 AM
Minnesota Life

MN 'Tiny Mom' with big babies goes viral, is featured on 'TODAY Show'

Her 7-month-old twins combine to weigh 36.5% of her body weight.

