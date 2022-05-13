LIVE: Severe thunderstorm warnings in the Twin Cities

A storm system that brought winds in excess of 90 mph to southwestern Minnesota – not to mention a haboob (dust cloud) – is now heading towards the Twin Cities metro.

While the system isn't expected to have the intensity seen in the western half of the state, it still has the potential to cause problems in a region still recovering from severe storms on Wednesday night.

A severe thunderstorm warning has now been issued for the western Twin Cities and an area to the west of the metro, an area that includes Minneapolis, Bloomington, and Brooklyn Park.

Penny-sized hail and winds of up to 60 mph are possible during the warning, which expires at 8:45 p.m., though it appears as though the storm is weakening as it comes into contact with the dry area in the eastern region of Minnesota.

The Twin Cities area is also included in a tornado watch zone for this evening.

There have already been reports of significant damage in the western region of Minnesota, where tornado warnings were issued and damaging straight line winds were reported.

This story will be updated as the storm develops.

