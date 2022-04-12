LIVE UPDATES: Twin Cities placed in severe thunderstorm watch

There are currently numerous severe storms moving into Minnesota Tuesday night, and the Twin Cities has been placed in a severe thunderstorm watch until midnight.

Primary threats include...

Scattered large hail likely with isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter possible

Scattered damaging wind gusts to 65 mph possible

A tornado or two possible

Further south, in south-central Minnesota and north-central Iowa, there is a tornado watch.

Bring Me The News will be providing updates throughout the night, including live updates on Facebook with meteorologist Sven Sundgaard.