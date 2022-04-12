LIVE UPDATES: Twin Cities placed in severe thunderstorm watch

LIVE UPDATES: Twin Cities placed in severe t-storm watch; tornadoes south
There are currently numerous severe storms moving into Minnesota Tuesday night, and the Twin Cities has been placed in a severe thunderstorm watch until midnight.
Primary threats include...
- Scattered large hail likely with isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter possible
- Scattered damaging wind gusts to 65 mph possible
- A tornado or two possible
Further south, in south-central Minnesota and north-central Iowa, there is a tornado watch.
Bring Me The News will be providing updates throughout the night, including live updates on Facebook with meteorologist Sven Sundgaard.