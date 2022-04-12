Skip to main content
LIVE UPDATES: Twin Cities placed in severe t-storm watch; tornadoes south

LIVE UPDATES: Twin Cities placed in severe t-storm watch; tornadoes south

Tracking the latest information about severe storms in Minnesota.

Bring Me The News

Tracking the latest information about severe storms in Minnesota.

There are currently numerous severe storms moving into Minnesota Tuesday night, and the Twin Cities has been placed in a severe thunderstorm watch until midnight. 

Primary threats include...

  • Scattered large hail likely with isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter possible
  • Scattered damaging wind gusts to 65 mph possible
  • A tornado or two possible 

Further south, in south-central Minnesota and north-central Iowa, there is a tornado watch. 

Bring Me The News will be providing updates throughout the night, including live updates on Facebook with meteorologist Sven Sundgaard. 

Next Up

storm
MN Weather

LIVE UPDATES: Twin Cities placed in severe thunderstorm watch

Tracking the latest information about severe storms in Minnesota.

Crash suspect
MN News

Charges: Driver used alcohol, drugs before crash that killed Lakeville teen

Alejandro Jesus Saavedra is charged with criminal vehicular homicide.

police lights
MN News

'Close friends' tied to drive-by shooting also connected to separate murders in St. Paul

St. Paul man arrested in connection with shooting death of 57-year-old James Jeffrey King Sr.

Screen Shot 2022-04-12 at 2.07.07 PM
MN News

9 semis blown over by severe storm on I-35 near Faribault

Nine semis were overturned by apparent strong winds.

Jessica Miles
TV, Movies and The Arts

Longtime anchor Jessica Miles announces KSTP exit

Miles plan to spend more time with family.

Booker T. Hodges
MN News

Dr. Booker T. Hodges sworn in as Bloomington police chief

Hodges is the city's first Black police chief.

Screen Shot 2022-04-12 at 12.36.24 PM
MN Weather

Tornado threat for MN, IA: The latest from Sven Sundgaard

The best potential appears to be along and south of I-90.

Home 1
MN Property

Gallery: $5.1M artist hideaway with 67 acres, Lenny Kravitz door handles

The stunning home is surrounded by virgin forest land, and comes with 1.5 miles of Itasca County shoreline.

Portillo's Maple Grove
MN News

Charges: Blaine man left gun on toilet paper dispenser in Portillo's bathroom

The 78-year-old Blaine man is charged negligent storage of a firearm.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, April 12

Today's update includes three days of data, so the totals are higher than what is typically reported in a 24-hour period.

icy roads, bad roads
MN News

Backus couple killed in crash on icy Minnesota highway

Preliminary data from the state shows there have been 71 deaths on Minnesota roads this year, which is down from 91 at the same point in 2021.

Screen Shot 2022-04-10 at 10.28.12 AM
MN News

Pedestrian struck by SUV driver in Columbia Heights dies

Police have identified the victim as a 56-year-old from Columbia Heights.

Related

MN Weather

Severe thunderstorm watch issued: Twin Cities included

Big storms have already gone severe in parts of Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2021-07-14 at 12.28.34 PM
MN News

WATCH NOW: Live storm updates with Sven Sundgaard

Sven Sundgaard is providing live storm updates on the BMTN YouTube page.

storm, severe, shelf cloud
MN Weather

Enhanced threat for severe storms shoved north, closer to Twin Cities

Powerful storms could be ongoing this afternoon and evening.

Wind damage
MN Weather

Severe thunderstorm watch now includes Twin Cities

Winds could gust up to 80 mph, the weather service said.

storm
MN Weather

Severe storms entering MN prompt watch from NWS

Big storms are moving into Minnesota.

storms, lightning
MN Weather

Severe thunderstorm watch includes Twin Cities as storms intensify

A line of nasty storms is pushing through Minnesota Monday morning.

tornado
MN Weather

Zeroing in on Tuesday tornado threat in Minnesota, Iowa

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard is tracking the storm system for Bring Me The News.

storm, severe weather
MN Weather

Tornadoes, blizzard possible with huge storm set to arrive Tuesday

"Of greatest concern is the increasing risk of severe weather, including the chance for tornadoes, Tuesday evening," says the NWS Twin Cities.