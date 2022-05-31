Skip to main content
Major damage in Minnesota towns after tornadoes, severe wind

There have been multiple reports of trees crashing into homes, and fierce winds and tornadoes damaging farm buildings.

Todd County Sheriff's Office

Damage reports are starting to come in after a line of severe storms brought high straight-line winds and tornadoes to Minnesota.

Wind gusts of up to 90 mph have been reported in parts of the state, and there has also been visual confirmation of twisters in the area around Alexandria in west-central Minnesota.

Among the places getting hit hard include in the towns of Forada and Maple Lake, south of Alexandria in Douglas County; Eagle Bend, in Todd County; and Plato, in eastern McLeod County.

There is also damage in the area of Appleton, in Swift County, where a tornado was reported by witnesses.

Here's a look at some of the damage caused in Eagle Bend.

281897477_548577896854211_1475627136900562274_n
10
Gallery
10 Images

The Todd County Sheriff's Office posted on Monday evening that people should stay away from Eagle Bend for the remainder of the evening as it seeks to assess the damage.

"There are power lines down and many roads are impassable," it says.

The same situation has been unfolding in Forada, where Alexandria PD has said many roads in and out of the town are blocked by downed trees and live power lines.

More storm reports are expected to come in as the system exits Minnesota. According to Poweroutage.us, there are just short of 75,000 homes without power across the state as of 7:50 p.m.

Here's a running look at some of the damage being reported across the state.

BMTN Note: Weather events in isolation can't always be pinned on climate change, but the broader trend of increasingly severe weather and record-breaking extremes seen in Minnesota and across the globe can be attributed directly to the rapidly warming climate caused by human activity. The IPCC has warned that Earth is "firmly on track toward an unlivable world," and says greenhouse gas emissions must be halved by 2030 in order to limit warming to 1.5C, which would prevent the most catastrophic effects on humankind. You can read more here.

Screen Shot 2022-05-30 at 7.41.48 PM
MN Weather

Dalton tornado
MN Weather

Tornado watch extended, now includes Twin Cities

There have been several reports of tornado touchdowns in central and western Minnesota, causing major damage.

Wadena fire
MN News

Massive fire in Wadena, city-wide shelter-in-place issued

There's a fire at Minnesota Valley Irrigation.

tornado
MN Weather

'Particularly Dangerous Situation' tornado watch for Minnesota

A very dangerous Memorial Day afternoon and evening in Minnesota.

tornado, severe weather
MN Weather

First tornado watch of the day issued in southwest Minnesota

Storms are expected to blast into Minnesota, posing a threat for violent tornadoes.

Screen Shot 2022-05-30 at 9.26.00 AM
MN Travel

Watch: First cruise ship in 10 years arrives in foggy Duluth

The Viking Octantis arrived to moody weather Monday.

Screen Shot 2022-05-30 at 8.49.48 AM
MN News

Woman missing after leaving friend's Minneota home during storm

She was last seen on West 3rd Street.

tornado
MN Weather

Severe weather outbreak: Tornadoes, intense winds, large hail in MN

Damaging winds and large to very large hail will also be possible.

Franklin Avenue Bridge over the Mississippi
MN News

Man critical after jump into Mississippi River from Franklin Ave. bridge

He was rescued by a bystander who saw him struggling and yelling for help.

ambulance
MN News

Cambridge driver killed in broadside crash near Isanti

Police say he was crossing Hwy. 65 when his vehicle was struck.

Chandler-Lake Wilson tornado 1992
MN Weather

Memorial Day tornado outbreak possible in Minnesota

The National Weather Service is warning of "potentially destructive and long track tornadoes."

