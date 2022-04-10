Skip to main content
Major storm could hit Minnesota with severe storms, blizzard

Major storm could hit Minnesota with severe storms, blizzard

The National Weather Service says the wintry impacts are "crazy intriguing" for parts of the state.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow

The National Weather Service says the wintry impacts are "crazy intriguing" for parts of the state.

An impressive storm system remains on track to deliver Mother Nature's full gamut to Minnesota Tuesday through Friday this week. 

Tab3FileL (29)

Strong to severe storms will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday in the region – a tornado outbreak is expected all the way from Iowa to Texas – and the cold side of the storm system will deliver a nasty blizzard to North Dakota and perhaps northern Minnesota. 

Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now!

floop-ecmwf_full-2022041000.prateptype_cat_ecmwf.conus

The severe weather threat Tuesday, Wednesday

According to the National Weather Service, the first impacts are expected as rain and thunderstorms push into southern Minnesota on Tuesday. Temps could rise to around 60 degrees and there will be plenty of moisture and energy to support severe storms that will be capable of dumping hail. 

Screen Shot 2022-04-10 at 7.16.10 AM

Severe storms are again possible Wednesday, though at this point the best chance for that is east of Interstate 35. The speed of the storm system will determine severe chances both days, so be sure to stay tuned for updates.

One way or another there will be lightning and thunder. Check out the lightning forecast from the European model below. This animation is from 7 a.m. Tuesday through 7 p.m. Wednesday. 

ecmwf-deterministic-central-lightning_density_inst-1649570400-1649772000-1649894400-40

Extreme winter impacts possible

All of North Dakota is under the gun for significant snow and high winds, and the threat for jaw-dropping snow totals remains possible in northern Minnesota. The forecast discussion from the NWS Twin Cities notes that the winter aspects for North Dakota and northern Minnesota are "crazy intriguing." 

The winter aspect with this system is definitely on the increase. There's still a good deal of spread with how much QPF wraps around this system. The ECMWF is a bit of a worst case scenario right now, but is certainly plausible. It has over 0.5" of QPF falling in the snow bin Wednesday night/Thursday northwest of a Mora, Litchfield, to Madison line. Which if this happens, we would be talking several inches of snow with winds easily gusting over 35 mph. The GFS as much less QPF wrapping around the low, but it still brings near 0.25" of QPF into the snow bin for central MN Thursday. So the winter aspect of this system is certainly starting to look a bit more intriguing for the MPX area (and crazy intriguing for NoDak across northern MN).

The NWS is advising anyone with travel plans in eastern North Dakota into the aforementioned areas of Minnesota to have alternate plans Tuesday through Thursday, and possibly longer "from lingering residual impacts." 

"There is a 10% to 30% chance of significant impacts occurring at any location within eastern North Dakota into northwest and west-central Minnesota," says the National Weather Service. "Significant impacts include extremely difficult to impossible travel due to extended period of blizzard conditions and significant drifting snow, as well as heavy snow accumulations leading to snow load issues."

'Crazy intriguing' snow possibilities

So what exactly is possible in terms of snowfall? Timing is going to be critical because the longer it takes rain to change over to snow, the lower the totals will be. And how much falls won't necessarily match what winds up piling up because of compaction and melting.

That said, these are the current projections from the European, Canadian and American models. Let's start with the "weakest" of the three, the American: 

gfs-deterministic-minnesota-total_snow_10to1-0250800

Now the Canadian model: 

gem-all-minnesota-total_snow_10to1-0250800

And the most extreme, the European:

ecmwf-deterministic-minnesota-total_snow_10to1-0218400

Next Up

Minnesota Aurora
MN Sports

Minnesota Aurora unveils kits for 2022 season

The women's professional soccer team will debut in May.

NCAA Women's College Basketball
MN Sports

Minnesotan wins largest prize in women's bracket challenge history

It is the largest prize ever awarded for women's college basketball.

blizzard conditions
MN Weather

Major storm could hit Minnesota with severe storms, blizzard

The National Weather Service says the wintry impacts are "crazy intriguing" for parts of the state.

Dryden McKay
MN Sports

Mavericks allow 5 third-period goals, lose to Denver in national championship game

The Pioneers' shocking comeback denied Minnesota State its first national title.

police lights
MN News

Isanti man killed in rollover crash in Anoka County

The 60-year-old died from injuries sustained in the East Bethel crash.

Ricky Eloy Ramirez
MN News

Texas man not guilty of murder at Burnsville hotel due to mental illness

Ricky Eloy Ramirez was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 27-year-old Sheldon Jeremy Williams in July.

Screen Shot 2022-04-09 at 1.17.37 PM
MN News

Man gets 12 years for armed robbery of Minneapolis restaurant

He was thwarted in his attempts by the restaurant manager, whom he shot.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man, 19, assaulted and robbed in downtown Minneapolis dies of injuries

Jaeger Layn David was in the hospital for weeks following the incident last month.

ambulance
MN News

Crash in Burnsville leaves one dead, two severely injured

The teens apparently fled after police received a noise complaint relating to a hotel parking lot.

Kelly, Patrick - crop
MN News

Man accused of stalking another DJ at The Current pleads guilty

The 63-year-old repeatedly showed up at the DJ's home and regularly sent flowers and other gifts to her.

storm, severe, shelf cloud
MN Weather

NWS: 'Anomalously strong, rare' spring storm set for Minnesota

There will be periods of snow in parts of Minnesota to end the weekend, before the main event arrives.

Screen Shot 2022-04-08 at 5.13.28 PM
MN News

Former Alexandria police chief charged with financial crimes

He allegedly used the city's credit card for $65K

Related

snow, slush
MN Weather

Messy spring storm to plow through Minnesota this week

Some models are suggesting some hefty snow totals for parts of Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-03-22 at 8.15.20 AM
MN Weather

Storm to dump rain, snow, freezing rain on Minnesota

Wintry weather will cause the most significant impacts in the Northland.

squirrel, snow
MN Weather

Another big storm is coming, but what will it deliver to Minnesota?

March is going to go out like a lion.

snowing
MN Weather

NWS: 'High potential of snow squalls' Friday in Minnesota

Snow squalls are known to rapidly create dangerous driving conditions.

Screen Shot 2022-04-06 at 7.38.07 AM
MN Weather

Spring storm hitting Minnesota hard with high winds, snow

Rain changes to snow and the winds will really start to gust.

Winter scene snow storm snowfall snow plow - Joe Nelson Feb 2022 5
MN Weather

NWS: 'Potentially significant storm system' this week in MN

"This system will be the main story all week," the NWS says.

Screen Shot 2022-04-08 at 2.29.51 PM
MN Weather

Monitoring 'a monster storm' that will impact MN next week

The bigger focus is the big storm for next week that could bring thunderstorms and heavy snow for some.

Screen Shot 2022-03-29 at 12.20.54 PM
MN Weather

Big storm to dump smorgasbord of precipitation on MN, WI

The Twin Cities might get in on the snow Wednesday night into Thursday.