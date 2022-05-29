Memorial Day tornado outbreak possible in Minnesota

Skip to main content
The National Weather Service is warning of "potentially destructive and long track tornadoes."

The National Weather Service is warning of "potentially destructive and long track tornadoes."

The Twin Cities office of the National Weather Service is warning of a possible tornado outbreak in western Minnesota on Monday, using powerful language in its forecast discussion by saying the setup will be "favorable for the development of some potentially destructive and long track tornadoes."

"This is a fairly rare set up, on the order of only once or twice per year," the National Weather Service said. A level 4 of 5 moderate risk of severe storms is in place across west-central Minnesota, and that is where the greatest tornado threat current exists.

But as the graphic below shows, the red and yellow-shaded areas with hash marks represent where strong tornadoes (EF2 or stronger) could occur. 

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center says "long-lived/intense tornadoes" will be possible with any supercells that can remain isolated from other storm cells. 

According to the Twin Cities office of the National Weather Service, an arcing line of storms could move northeast through western and central Minnesota early Monday afternoon. As that is happening, an advancing cold front could ignite severe storms that eventually race into eastern Minnesota before possibly weakening as they reach western Wisconsin. 

The HRRR model radar simulation starting at 1 p.m. Monday. 

Look at the significant tornado parameter projection from the HRRR model. It's off the charts (purple and pink colors) from about noon until 10 p.m. in central and northern Minnesota. 

For now, prepare for potentially nasty weather on Memorial Day, not to mention the strong and severe storms that are expected to blow through parts of Minnesota Sunday night into Monday morning. We'll have updates through the day Monday, so check back for updates. 

