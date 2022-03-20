Skip to main content
Messy spring storm to plow through Minnesota this week

Messy spring storm to plow through Minnesota this week

Some models are suggesting some hefty snow totals for parts of Minnesota.

Credit: Joe Nelson

Some models are suggesting some hefty snow totals for parts of Minnesota.

It's the first official day of spring on Sunday and it comes with warm temps, melting snow and chirping birds. It's beautiful outside, but it's still March and that means snow is always right around the corner – and it looks like parts of Minnesota will get some accumulating snow in a few days. 

"After this beautiful end to the weekend, an active period of weather arrives with multiple rounds of precipitation expected from Monday night through Wednesday," says the National Weather Service. 

The best chance for snow will be on the backside of the storm system, which at this point would put northern Minnesota at risk for accumulating snow while the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota receives mostly rain. 

Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now!

According to the NWS, the storm track and timing could still change things dramatically, but right now it looks like a slushy coating of snow is possible in the Twin Cities. 

"The uncertainty really starts coming in Tuesday night as the surface low starts moving toward the Great Lakes. We'll see a more defined deformation band develop on the northwest side of the low, with precipitation expected to transition from rain to snow. How much precip is still left this far northwest when this transition happens will determine our snow potential for Tuesday night through Wednesday morning," the NWS forecast discussion reads. 

While Tuesday could end up being all rain for the entire southern half of Minnesota, the situation up north is a bit different. Here's what the NWS in Duluth is saying: 

"A messy spring storm will cross early this week. The heaviest precipitation will occur Tuesday, but due to many things the precipitation type is still uncertain. Expect transitions from rain to freezing rain to sleet, and eventually to snow. Still high uncertainty in details."

Most models are suggesting about 4 inches of snow in the Duluth area, though again things could change. 

Tab3FileL (22)

Here's the animated GIF from the American model for Monday-Thursday. 

floop-gfs-2022032006.prateptype_cat.us_mw

The European model: 

ac179939-5c12-4480-a26c-4864de8dc77a

So it looks like all rain Tuesday for the Twin Cities with a chance for a slushy coating of snow by Wednesday morning. Again, the models (American, European and Canadian) shown below are still suggesting potential for some areas to get some significant snow, but nothing is certain yet. We'll have updates in the days ahead. 

gfs-deterministic-minnesota-total_snow_10to1-8090800
ecmwf-deterministic-minnesota-total_snow_10to1-8144800
gem-all-minnesota-total_snow_10to1-8188000

Next Up

snow, slush
MN Weather

Messy spring storm to plow through Minnesota this week

Some models are suggesting some hefty snow totals for parts of Minnesota.

phillips
MN Vikings

Two Vikings free agent signees are in different places

Harrison Phillips and Jordan Hicks are both happy to be in Minnesota but stand at unique points in their careers

Gable Steveson
MN Gophers

Gable Steveson defends NCAA title, leaves shoes on the mat in final match

The Gophers heavyweight is headed to WWE.

Marc-Andre Fleury
MN Wild

Reports: Wild discussing trade for Marc-Andre Fleury

The Wild have explored acquiring the former Vezina Trophy winner ahead of Monday's trade deadline.

Screen Shot 2022-03-19 at 7.48.44 PM
MN News

Vulnerable girl missing in Brooklyn Park found safe

She was found safe by an “alert community member.”

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Ant's windmill slam helps Timberwolves dispose of Bucks

The Timberwolves climbed within a half-game of the sixth spot (and an automatic playoff spot) in the West.

Nicolas Deslauriers
MN Wild

Report: Wild acquire enforcer Nicolas Deslauriers from Ducks

The Wild will reportedly send a 2023 third-round pick to Anaheim.

Ryan Hartman
MN Wild

Hartman scores late, Wild win ugly over Blackhawks

Hartman's goal with 3:13 to go gave the Wild a 3-1 victory.

Carlos Correa
MN Twins

Twins fans react to the signing of Carlos Correa

The shortstop's midnight signing nearly broke the internet.

basketball
MN Sports

Here are the brackets for the 2022 Minnesota state boys basketball tournament

The tourney begins on Tuesday in Minneapolis.

Danielle Hunter
MN Vikings

Report: Vikings planning to keep Danielle Hunter

The Vikings star is due an $18 million roster bonus on Sunday.

fire pixabay stock
MN News

Human remains found at the scene of RV fire in northeastern MN

Crews responded to the fire near the 4900 block of Moline Road in Kalevala Township Friday morning.

Related

Winter scene snow storm snowfall snow plow - Joe Nelson Feb 2022 5
MN Weather

NWS: 'Potentially significant storm system' this week in MN

"This system will be the main story all week," the NWS says.

snow, slush
MN Weather

What the NWS is saying about winter storm potential in MN this week

Wednesday-Friday looks to be the most likely timing for the storm.

Screen Shot 2022-03-18 at 12.44.42 PM
MN Weather

Rain and snow looks likely next week in Minnesota

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard shows what 8 different models are suggesting in terms of snowfall.

Screen Shot 2022-02-28 at 11.15.02 AM
MN Weather

Big winter storm could slam Minnesota this week

Snow and ice accumulations are "likely," the NWS says.

snow, slush
MN Weather

Snow squalls possible Friday; accumulations Monday?

It's nothing major, but could accumulate to a few inches in some spots.

snow, slush (submitted photo, ok to use)
MN Weather

Storm still on track: Where will it be snow, freezing rain, thunder?

The Twin Cities could wind up with a bit of everything.

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 5
MN Weather

Tuesday update: Weekend winter storm will pack a punch in MN

The system remains on track to deliver a blow to Minnesota Friday-Sunday.

Winter scene snow storm snowfall - Joe Nelson Feb 2022 10
MN Weather

Latest snow forecast for the Twin Cities, southern Minnesota

Snow should begin in the Twin Cities after lunchtime.