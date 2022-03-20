Messy spring storm to plow through Minnesota this week

It's the first official day of spring on Sunday and it comes with warm temps, melting snow and chirping birds. It's beautiful outside, but it's still March and that means snow is always right around the corner – and it looks like parts of Minnesota will get some accumulating snow in a few days.

"After this beautiful end to the weekend, an active period of weather arrives with multiple rounds of precipitation expected from Monday night through Wednesday," says the National Weather Service.

The best chance for snow will be on the backside of the storm system, which at this point would put northern Minnesota at risk for accumulating snow while the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota receives mostly rain.

According to the NWS, the storm track and timing could still change things dramatically, but right now it looks like a slushy coating of snow is possible in the Twin Cities.

"The uncertainty really starts coming in Tuesday night as the surface low starts moving toward the Great Lakes. We'll see a more defined deformation band develop on the northwest side of the low, with precipitation expected to transition from rain to snow. How much precip is still left this far northwest when this transition happens will determine our snow potential for Tuesday night through Wednesday morning," the NWS forecast discussion reads.

While Tuesday could end up being all rain for the entire southern half of Minnesota, the situation up north is a bit different. Here's what the NWS in Duluth is saying:

"A messy spring storm will cross early this week. The heaviest precipitation will occur Tuesday, but due to many things the precipitation type is still uncertain. Expect transitions from rain to freezing rain to sleet, and eventually to snow. Still high uncertainty in details."

Most models are suggesting about 4 inches of snow in the Duluth area, though again things could change.

NWS Duluth

Here's the animated GIF from the American model for Monday-Thursday.

Pivotal Weather

The European model:

Pivotal Weather

So it looks like all rain Tuesday for the Twin Cities with a chance for a slushy coating of snow by Wednesday morning. Again, the models (American, European and Canadian) shown below are still suggesting potential for some areas to get some significant snow, but nothing is certain yet. We'll have updates in the days ahead.

WeatherBell

WeatherBell