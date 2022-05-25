Skip to main content

Minnesota forecast: Hot, humid and severe storm chances

Bring Me The News meteorologist Sven Sundgaard says right now the best chance for storms looks like Sunday/Sunday night.

After numerous bouts with severe storms over the past few weeks, Minnesota could again be under a threat of severe weather this coming weekend. 

"Medium-range model guidance is converging towards a scenario in which the north-central U.S. will be a focus for thunderstorms and a risk for severe weather beginning this weekend," says the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center (SPC). 

The SPC has highlighted the Dakotas for severe weather on Saturday and a big chunk of Minnesota on Sunday. 

severe outlook

Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now!

"The good news is that it does not appear the entire holiday weekend will be a washout, but those with outdoor plans should monitor future forecasts as strong to severe storms are likely by the second half of the weekend into early next week," says the Twin Cities office of the National Weather Service. 

Bring Me The News meteorologist Sven Sundgaard says right now the best chance for storms looks like Sunday/Sunday night. 

Then on Monday it stays humid as a front stalls over Minnesota, which could allow for daytime highs of 90 degrees on Memorial Day, and maybe again Tuesday. 

gfs-deterministic-ncentus-t2m_f_max6-3955200

Next Up

storm
MN Weather

Minnesota forecast: Hot, humid and severe storm chances

Bring Me The News meteorologist Sven Sundgaard says right now the best chance for storms looks like Sunday/Sunday night.

Thai Cultural Council of Minnesota
MN Lifestyle

Minnesota's biggest Thai festival to be hosted in front of State Capitol

The Thai New Year, or Songkran, is one of the most celebrated holidays in Thailand.

Mara by Chef Gavin Kaysen
MN Food & Drink

Reservation holders at Gavin Kaysen's new restaurant asked to rebook after mishap

Mara opens next month in the Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man dies after being shot in the head in St. Cloud

Investigators believe the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

USATSI_18349907
MN News

Uvalde school massacre: MN Democrats call for action, Republicans prayers

The tragedy in Texas has sparked different reactions from Minnesota's congressional delegation.

Screen Shot 2020-06-15 at 7.11.05 AM
MN News

St. Cloud man fires shot at police in hours-long standoff, surrenders

Shawn Lawrence Jacobs, 37, was arrested just before 4 p.m. Tuesday after he surrendered.

New baby zebra at the Como Zoo.
Minnesota Life

St. Paul's Como Zoo welcomes new baby zebra

The baby is yet to be named, and the zoo is planning an event for visitors to help with the decision.

Screen Shot 2022-05-25 at 11.06.51 AM
MN Weird

Pilfered peony plant prompts police probe

The peony, named Patrick, was taken from Wayzata City Hall gardens.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, May 25

The latest update from the state health department.

280709010_460996515827958_860845154539781131_n
MN Sports

Beloved small town MN baseball field destroyed by severe storm

The mid-May storm system blasted the area with 90+ mph winds.

Screen Shot 2022-05-25 at 10.38.48 AM
MN News

Woman, 32, killed in crash with dump truck west of Twin Cities

The dump truck driver was unharmed.

Ettinger and Finstad
MN News

CD-1 Primary: Jeff Ettinger gets DFL nod, Brad Finstad wins GOP vote

Jennifer Carnahan also was on the ballot as a GOP candidate — and fell about 11,000 votes shy of claiming victory.

Related

tornado
MN Weather

Zeroing in on Tuesday tornado threat in Minnesota, Iowa

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard is tracking the storm system for Bring Me The News.

storm, severe, shelf cloud
MN Weather

Another bout of severe storms expected across MN

More nasty storms could spawn tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds.

storm clouds
MN Weather

Chances for severe storms, record heat this week in Minnesota

It'll be a cool, wet Mother's Day before temps surge well into the 80s Monday.

storm, severe weather
MN Weather

Threat of severe weather returns to Minnesota for 2 days

Isolated severe storms Wednesday, followed by scattered severe storms Thursday.

storm
MN Weather

NWS already monitoring Thursday for severe weather in MN

Monday-Wednesday should be fantastic weather in Minnesota.

storm, lightning
MN Weather

Severe weather threat for Minnesota Friday night and Saturday

There's a chance storms don't develop, but if they do they could be severe.

storm, severe weather, derecho
MN Weather

Hail and tornadoes possible Thursday in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin

Storms are expected to fire along a warm front draped across southern Minnesota.

storm, severe weather
MN Weather

Severe storms threaten Minnesota again later Wednesday

Tornadoes, very large hail and straight-line winds are possible.