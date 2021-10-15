MN gets its first frost advisories, freeze warnings of the season

It had to happen at some point: The first Minnesota frost advisories and freeze warnings are here.

The National Weather Service issued a smattering of the aforementioned advisories and warnings Friday, with most going into effect late Friday or very early Saturday (think sometime between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.) and lasting through to 9 a.m. or 10 a.m.

The chilliest temps, where the freeze warning is in effect, will be in the northwest corner of the state. (That's the dark blue in the map to the right).

Douglas, Morrison, Pope, Stevens, Todd, Big Stone and Traverse counties could all dip down to about 30 degrees at points, the weather service says. A few other areas Might drop just below that, to 29 degrees. Those areas are:

Clay

East Becker

East Marshall

East Otter Tail

East Polk

Grant

Hubbard

Kittson

Lake Of The Woods

Mahnomen

Norman

North Beltrami

North Clearwater

Pennington

Red Lake

Roseau

South Beltrami

South Clearwater

Wadena

West Becker

West Marshall

West Otter Tail

West Polk

Wilkin

The southwest corner, meanwhile, faces some frost advisories, which will generally take effect at 1 or 2 a.m. Saturday and run until 9 or 10 a.m. In those areas, expect temps to dip to the low- to mid-30s, possibly as low as 31 degrees. You can see a list of all impacted counties here.

"Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold," the weather service warns.

Twin Cities isn't out of the woods

The Twin Cities metro is not under either an advisory or warning — but this weekend could still be quite frosty.

"The first widespread frost of the season is possible tonight [Friday into Saturday]," the National Weather Service says in a Hazardous Weather Outlook, "as temperatures fall into the mid 30s for areas outside of the Twin Cities metro."

The same could happen again Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Fortunately, it's short-lived. We could be bac to the 70s by early next week.

