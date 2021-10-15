MN gets its first frost advisories, freeze warnings of the season

October 15, 2021
Minnesota gets its first frost advisories, freeze warnings of the season

The coldest spots could dip to below 30 degrees overnight.
It had to happen at some point: The first Minnesota frost advisories and freeze warnings are here.

The National Weather Service issued a smattering of the aforementioned advisories and warnings Friday, with most going into effect late Friday or very early Saturday (think sometime between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.) and lasting through to 9 a.m. or 10 a.m.

The chilliest temps, where the freeze warning is in effect, will be in the northwest corner of the state. (That's the dark blue in the map to the right).

Douglas, Morrison, Pope, Stevens, Todd, Big Stone and Traverse counties could all dip down to about 30 degrees at points, the weather service says. A few other areas Might drop just below that, to 29 degrees. Those areas are:

  • Clay
  • East Becker
  • East Marshall
  • East Otter Tail
  • East Polk
  • Grant
  • Hubbard
  • Kittson
  • Lake Of The Woods
  • Mahnomen
  • Norman
  • North Beltrami
  • North Clearwater
  • Pennington
  • Red Lake
  • Roseau
  • South Beltrami
  • South Clearwater
  • Wadena
  • West Becker
  • West Marshall
  • West Otter Tail
  • West Polk
  • Wilkin

The southwest corner, meanwhile, faces some frost advisories, which will generally take effect at 1 or 2 a.m. Saturday and run until 9 or 10 a.m. In those areas, expect temps to dip to the low- to mid-30s, possibly as low as 31 degrees. You can see a list of all impacted counties here.

"Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold," the weather service warns.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING WEATHER newsletters

Twin Cities isn't out of the woods

The Twin Cities metro is not under either an advisory or warning — but this weekend could still be quite frosty.

"The first widespread frost of the season is possible tonight [Friday into Saturday]," the National Weather Service says in a Hazardous Weather Outlook, "as temperatures fall into the mid 30s for areas outside of the Twin Cities metro."

The same could happen again Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Fortunately, it's short-lived. We could be bac to the 70s by early next week.

Sven Sundgaard's October 15 forecast for Minnesota

