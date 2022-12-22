Skip to main content
Minnesota school closures, e-learning days on Thursday and Friday

A blizzard is hitting Minnesota.

Credit: Joe Nelson, Bring Me The News

Here is the latest list of school closures in Minnesota on Thursday, with some schools also canceling classes on Friday due to blizzard conditions.

  • Albany Area Schools: Closed on Thursday.
  • Alden-Conger Schools: Closed on Thursday. 
  • Amery Schools: Closed on Thursday.
  • Anoka–Hennepin: Closed on Thursday.
  • Atwater Cosmos Grove City Schools: E–learning day Thursday.
  • Beacon Academy: Closed Thursday.
  • Becker Schools: E-learning day Thursday.
  • Belgrade—Brooten—Elrosa Schools: Closed on Thursday.
  • Belle Plaine Schools: E–learning days Thursday and Friday.
  • Big Lake Public Schools: E–learning day Thursday.
  • Blooming Prairie Public Schools: Closed Thursday and Friday.
  • Burnsville—Eagan—Savage Schools: Closed Thursday.
  • Cannon Falls Public Schools: E-Learning day Thursday.
  • Centennial School District: School closed Thursday and Friday, but flex learning on each of those days.
  • Chisago Lakes Public Schools: Closed on Thursday.
  • Crown Christian School: Closed on Thursday.
  • Eden Prairie Public Schools: Closed on Thursday.
  • Elk River—Zimmerman—Otsego—Rogers Schools: E–learning day Thursday.
  • Farmington Public Schools: Closed on Thursday.
  • Forest Lake Public Schools: Closed on Thursday.
  • Frederic Schools: Closed on Thursday.
  • Foley Schools: E-learning day Thursday.
  • Fridley School District: Closed on Thursday.
  • Goodhue Public Schools: Closed on Thursday.
  • Hastings Schools: Closed on Thursday.
  • Hopkins Schools: Closed on Thursday.
  • Janesville—Waldorf—Pemberton Schools: Closed on Thursday.
  • Jordan Schools: Closed on Thursday.
  • Kasson-Mantorville: Closed Thursday and Friday.
  • Kimball Area Public Schools: Closed on Thursday.
  • Lac Qui Parle Valley Schools: Closed Thursday.
  • Lake City Public Schools: Closed on Thursday. Flexible learning day for students and staff.
  • Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial: Closed on Thursday.
  • Lakeview School District: E–learning day Thursday.
  • Lakeville Area Schools: Closed on Thursday.
  • Lester Prairie Schools: E-learning day Thursday.
  • Litchfield Schools: E-learning day Thursday.
  • Maccray Public Schools: Closed on Thursday.
  • Lyle Area Schools: Closed on Thursday.
  • Mahtomedi Public Schools: Closed on Thursday.
  • Maple Lake Public Schools: Closed on Thursday.
  • Mankato Area Public Schools: Closed on Thursday.
  • Medford Public Schools: Closed on Thursday.
  • Mid-State Education District: Closing at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
  • Milaca Public Schools: Closed on Thursday.
  • Milroy Public Schools: Closed on Thursday and Friday.
  • Minnewaska Schools: Closed on Thursday.
  • Montevideo Schools: E-learning day.
  • Monticello Schools: Closed on Thursday.
  • Mora Public Schools: Closed on Thursday.
  • Mounds View Public Schools: Closed on Thursday.
  • Mountain Lake Public Schools: Closed on Thursday, but will be a flex learning day.
  • New London Spicer Schools: E–learning day.
  • New Prague Schools: Closed on Thursday, but will be a blended learning day.
  • New Ulm Public Schools: Closed on Thursday.
  • North Branch School District: Closed on Thursday.
  • North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale Schools: Closed on Thursday.
  • Northfield Public Schools: Closed on Thursday.
  • Osceola Public Schools: Closed on Thursday.
  • Osseo School District: Closed on Thursday.
  • Owatonna Public School District: Closed on Thursday.
  • Pine City Schools: Closed on Thursday.
  • Randolph Public Schools: Closed on Thursday.
  • Renville County West Public Schools: Closed on Thursday,
  • Robbinsdale Schools: Closed on Thursday.
  • Rockford Schools: Closed on Thursday.
  • Rochester Public Schools: Closed on Thursday.
  • Rocori Schools: Closed on Thursday, will be a flex learning day.
  • Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan Schools: Closed on Thursday, with after school activities also canceled.
  • Royalton Schools: Closed on Thursday.
  • Sartell–St. Stephens Schools: Closed on Thursday.
  • Sibley East School District: E–learning day Thursday.
  • Siren Schools: E–learning day Thursday.
  • Sleepy Eye Schools: Closed on Thursday.
  • Spring Lake Park Schools: Closed on Thursday.
  • St. Charles Public School District: Closed on Thursday.
  • St. Croix Central Schools: Closed on Thursday.
  • St. Croix Tribal Head Start: Closed on Thursday.
  • St. Francis Area Schools: Closed on Thursday.
  • St. Michael-Albertville School District: Closed on Thursday.
  • St. Paul Conservatory of Music: Closed on Thursday. Teachers have the option of requiring remote sessions.
  • Tri-City United Schools: Closed on Thursday.
  • Unity School District: Closed on Thursday.
  • Waconia Schools: Closed on Thursday.
  • Waseca Schools: Closed on Thursday.
  • Watertown-Mayer Schools: Closed on Thursday, flex learning day.
  • Webster Schools: Closed on Thursday.
  • Willmar Schools: E-Learning day on Thursday.
  • Winona Area Public Schools: Closed on Thursday.
  • Yellow Medicine East: E-learning day on Thursday.

snow
MN Weather

