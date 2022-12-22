Minnesota school closures, e-learning days on Thursday and Friday

Here is the latest list of school closures in Minnesota on Thursday, with some schools also canceling classes on Friday due to blizzard conditions.

Albany Area Schools : Closed on Thursday.

: Closed on Thursday. Alden-Conger Schools : Closed on Thursday.

: Closed on Thursday. Amery Schools : Closed on Thursday.

: Closed on Thursday. Anoka–Hennepin: Closed on Thursday.

Closed on Thursday. Atwater Cosmos Grove City Schools : E–learning day Thursday.

: E–learning day Thursday. Beacon Academy : Closed Thursday.

: Closed Thursday. Becker Schools: E-learning day Thursday.

E-learning day Thursday. Belgrade—Brooten—Elrosa Schools : Closed on Thursday.

: Closed on Thursday. Belle Plaine Schools : E–learning days Thursday and Friday.

: E–learning days Thursday and Friday. Big Lake Public Schools: E–learning day Thursday.

E–learning day Thursday. Blooming Prairie Public Schools : Closed Thursday and Friday.

: Closed Thursday and Friday. Burnsville—Eagan—Savage Schools : Closed Thursday.

: Closed Thursday. Cannon Falls Public Schools : E-Learning day Thursday.

: E-Learning day Thursday. Centennial School District : School closed Thursday and Friday, but flex learning on each of those days.

: School closed Thursday and Friday, but flex learning on each of those days. Chisago Lakes Public Schools : Closed on Thursday.

: Closed on Thursday. Crown Christian School : Closed on Thursday.

: Closed on Thursday. Eden Prairie Public Schools : Closed on Thursday.

: Closed on Thursday. Elk River—Zimmerman—Otsego—Rogers Schools : E–learning day Thursday.

: E–learning day Thursday. Farmington Public Schools : Closed on Thursday.

: Closed on Thursday. Forest Lake Public Schools : Closed on Thursday.

: Closed on Thursday. Frederic Schools : Closed on Thursday.

: Closed on Thursday. Foley Schools: E-learning day Thursday.

E-learning day Thursday. Fridley School District : Closed on Thursday.

: Closed on Thursday. Goodhue Public Schools : Closed on Thursday.

: Closed on Thursday. Hastings Schools : Closed on Thursday.

: Closed on Thursday. Hopkins Schools: Closed on Thursday.

Closed on Thursday. Janesville—Waldorf—Pemberton Schools : Closed on Thursday.

: Closed on Thursday. Jordan Schools : Closed on Thursday.

: Closed on Thursday. Kasson-Mantorville: Closed Thursday and Friday.

Closed Thursday and Friday. Kimball Area Public Schools : Closed on Thursday.

: Closed on Thursday. Lac Qui Parle Valley Schools : Closed Thursday.

: Closed Thursday. Lake City Public Schools : Closed on Thursday. Flexible learning day for students and staff.

: Closed on Thursday. Flexible learning day for students and staff. Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial: Closed on Thursday.

Closed on Thursday. Lakeview School District : E–learning day Thursday.

: E–learning day Thursday. Lakeville Area Schools : Closed on Thursday.

: Closed on Thursday. Lester Prairie Schools : E-learning day Thursday.

: E-learning day Thursday. Litchfield Schools : E-learning day Thursday.

: E-learning day Thursday. Maccray Public Schools : Closed on Thursday.

: Closed on Thursday. Lyle Area Schools : Closed on Thursday.

: Closed on Thursday. Mahtomedi Public Schools : Closed on Thursday.

: Closed on Thursday. Maple Lake Public Schools : Closed on Thursday.

: Closed on Thursday. Mankato Area Public Schools : Closed on Thursday.

: Closed on Thursday. Medford Public Schools : Closed on Thursday.

: Closed on Thursday. Mid-State Education District : Closing at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

: Closing at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Milaca Public Schools : Closed on Thursday.

: Closed on Thursday. Milroy Public Schools: Closed on Thursday and Friday.

Closed on Thursday and Friday. Minnewaska Schools : Closed on Thursday.

: Closed on Thursday. Montevideo Schools : E-learning day.

: E-learning day. Monticello Schools: Closed on Thursday.

Closed on Thursday. Mora Public Schools : Closed on Thursday.

: Closed on Thursday. Mounds View Public Schools : Closed on Thursday.

: Closed on Thursday. Mountain Lake Public Schools : Closed on Thursday, but will be a flex learning day.



: Closed on Thursday, but will be a flex learning day. New London Spicer Schools : E–learning day.

: E–learning day. New Prague Schools : Closed on Thursday, but will be a blended learning day.

: Closed on Thursday, but will be a blended learning day. New Ulm Public Schools : Closed on Thursday.

: Closed on Thursday. North Branch School District : Closed on Thursday.

: Closed on Thursday. North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale Schools : Closed on Thursday.

: Closed on Thursday. Northfield Public Schools : Closed on Thursday.

: Closed on Thursday. Osceola Public Schools : Closed on Thursday.

: Closed on Thursday. Osseo School District : Closed on Thursday.

: Closed on Thursday. Owatonna Public School District : Closed on Thursday.

: Closed on Thursday. Pine City Schools : Closed on Thursday.

: Closed on Thursday. Randolph Public Schools : Closed on Thursday.

: Closed on Thursday. Renville County West Public Schools : Closed on Thursday,

: Closed on Thursday, Robbinsdale Schools: Closed on Thursday.

Closed on Thursday. Rockford Schools : Closed on Thursday.

: Closed on Thursday. Rochester Public Schools: Closed on Thursday.

Closed on Thursday. Rocori Schools : Closed on Thursday, will be a flex learning day.

: Closed on Thursday, will be a flex learning day. Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan Schools : Closed on Thursday, with after school activities also canceled.

: Closed on Thursday, with after school activities also canceled. Royalton Schools : Closed on Thursday.

: Closed on Thursday. Sartell–St. Stephens Schools: Closed on Thursday.

Closed on Thursday. Sibley East School District : E–learning day Thursday.

: E–learning day Thursday. Siren Schools : E–learning day Thursday.

: E–learning day Thursday. Sleepy Eye Schools : Closed on Thursday.

: Closed on Thursday. Spring Lake Park Schools : Closed on Thursday.

: Closed on Thursday. St. Charles Public School District : Closed on Thursday.

: Closed on Thursday. St. Croix Central Schools : Closed on Thursday.

: Closed on Thursday. St. Croix Tribal Head Start : Closed on Thursday.

: Closed on Thursday. St. Francis Area Schools : Closed on Thursday.

: Closed on Thursday. St. Michael-Albertville School District : Closed on Thursday.

: Closed on Thursday. St. Paul Conservatory of Music : Closed on Thursday. Teachers have the option of requiring remote sessions.

: Closed on Thursday. Teachers have the option of requiring remote sessions. Tri-City United Schools : Closed on Thursday.

: Closed on Thursday. Unity School District : Closed on Thursday.

: Closed on Thursday. Waconia Schools : Closed on Thursday.

: Closed on Thursday. Waseca Schools : Closed on Thursday.

: Closed on Thursday. Watertown-Mayer Schools : Closed on Thursday, flex learning day.

: Closed on Thursday, flex learning day. Webster Schools : Closed on Thursday.

: Closed on Thursday. Willmar Schools : E-Learning day on Thursday.

: E-Learning day on Thursday. Winona Area Public Schools : Closed on Thursday.

: Closed on Thursday. Yellow Medicine East: E-learning day on Thursday.