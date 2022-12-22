Minnesota school closures, e-learning days on Thursday and Friday
Here is the latest list of school closures in Minnesota on Thursday, with some schools also canceling classes on Friday due to blizzard conditions.
- Albany Area Schools: Closed on Thursday.
- Alden-Conger Schools: Closed on Thursday.
- Amery Schools: Closed on Thursday.
- Anoka–Hennepin: Closed on Thursday.
- Atwater Cosmos Grove City Schools: E–learning day Thursday.
- Beacon Academy: Closed Thursday.
- Becker Schools: E-learning day Thursday.
- Belgrade—Brooten—Elrosa Schools: Closed on Thursday.
- Belle Plaine Schools: E–learning days Thursday and Friday.
- Big Lake Public Schools: E–learning day Thursday.
- Blooming Prairie Public Schools: Closed Thursday and Friday.
- Burnsville—Eagan—Savage Schools: Closed Thursday.
- Cannon Falls Public Schools: E-Learning day Thursday.
- Centennial School District: School closed Thursday and Friday, but flex learning on each of those days.
- Chisago Lakes Public Schools: Closed on Thursday.
- Crown Christian School: Closed on Thursday.
- Eden Prairie Public Schools: Closed on Thursday.
- Elk River—Zimmerman—Otsego—Rogers Schools: E–learning day Thursday.
- Farmington Public Schools: Closed on Thursday.
- Forest Lake Public Schools: Closed on Thursday.
- Frederic Schools: Closed on Thursday.
- Foley Schools: E-learning day Thursday.
- Fridley School District: Closed on Thursday.
- Goodhue Public Schools: Closed on Thursday.
- Hastings Schools: Closed on Thursday.
- Hopkins Schools: Closed on Thursday.
- Janesville—Waldorf—Pemberton Schools: Closed on Thursday.
- Jordan Schools: Closed on Thursday.
- Kasson-Mantorville: Closed Thursday and Friday.
- Kimball Area Public Schools: Closed on Thursday.
- Lac Qui Parle Valley Schools: Closed Thursday.
- Lake City Public Schools: Closed on Thursday. Flexible learning day for students and staff.
- Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial: Closed on Thursday.
- Lakeview School District: E–learning day Thursday.
- Lakeville Area Schools: Closed on Thursday.
- Lester Prairie Schools: E-learning day Thursday.
- Litchfield Schools: E-learning day Thursday.
- Maccray Public Schools: Closed on Thursday.
- Lyle Area Schools: Closed on Thursday.
- Mahtomedi Public Schools: Closed on Thursday.
- Maple Lake Public Schools: Closed on Thursday.
- Mankato Area Public Schools: Closed on Thursday.
- Medford Public Schools: Closed on Thursday.
- Mid-State Education District: Closing at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
- Milaca Public Schools: Closed on Thursday.
- Milroy Public Schools: Closed on Thursday and Friday.
- Minnewaska Schools: Closed on Thursday.
- Montevideo Schools: E-learning day.
- Monticello Schools: Closed on Thursday.
- Mora Public Schools: Closed on Thursday.
- Mounds View Public Schools: Closed on Thursday.
- Mountain Lake Public Schools: Closed on Thursday, but will be a flex learning day.
- New London Spicer Schools: E–learning day.
- New Prague Schools: Closed on Thursday, but will be a blended learning day.
- New Ulm Public Schools: Closed on Thursday.
- North Branch School District: Closed on Thursday.
- North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale Schools: Closed on Thursday.
- Northfield Public Schools: Closed on Thursday.
- Osceola Public Schools: Closed on Thursday.
- Osseo School District: Closed on Thursday.
- Owatonna Public School District: Closed on Thursday.
- Pine City Schools: Closed on Thursday.
- Randolph Public Schools: Closed on Thursday.
- Renville County West Public Schools: Closed on Thursday,
- Robbinsdale Schools: Closed on Thursday.
- Rockford Schools: Closed on Thursday.
- Rochester Public Schools: Closed on Thursday.
- Rocori Schools: Closed on Thursday, will be a flex learning day.
- Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan Schools: Closed on Thursday, with after school activities also canceled.
- Royalton Schools: Closed on Thursday.
- Sartell–St. Stephens Schools: Closed on Thursday.
- Sibley East School District: E–learning day Thursday.
- Siren Schools: E–learning day Thursday.
- Sleepy Eye Schools: Closed on Thursday.
- Spring Lake Park Schools: Closed on Thursday.
- St. Charles Public School District: Closed on Thursday.
- St. Croix Central Schools: Closed on Thursday.
- St. Croix Tribal Head Start: Closed on Thursday.
- St. Francis Area Schools: Closed on Thursday.
- St. Michael-Albertville School District: Closed on Thursday.
- St. Paul Conservatory of Music: Closed on Thursday. Teachers have the option of requiring remote sessions.
- Tri-City United Schools: Closed on Thursday.
- Unity School District: Closed on Thursday.
- Waconia Schools: Closed on Thursday.
- Waseca Schools: Closed on Thursday.
- Watertown-Mayer Schools: Closed on Thursday, flex learning day.
- Webster Schools: Closed on Thursday.
- Willmar Schools: E-Learning day on Thursday.
- Winona Area Public Schools: Closed on Thursday.
- Yellow Medicine East: E-learning day on Thursday.