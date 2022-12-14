Minnesota school snow closures, e-learning days for Thursday, Dec. 15

Minnesota's schools are set for a third day of disruption as Round 2 of the major snow system passing through the state materializes.

With the North Shore continuing to get hammered, the Twin Cities will see its first measurable snow starting overnight, with six inches or more possible on Thursday. A winter storm warning has been issued ahead of the weather.

Minneapolis Public Schools issued an alert Wednesday afternoon to parents, noting that "current projections are uncertain and likely under our threshold for keeping students home."

Here's a look at the school districts that are calling snow days, e-learning days, or late starts for Thursday.

This list will be updated as more announcements are made.

Aitkin Public Schools: E–learning day.

Barnum Public Schools: E-learning day.

Brainerd Public Schools: E-learning day.

Cloquet Schools: Closed.

Cook County ISD 166: E-learning day.

Crosby-Ironton Schools: E–learning day.

Duluth Public Schools: Closed.

Esko Public Schools: Closed.

GFW Public Schools: Closed.

Hermantown Schools: Closed.

Hill City Schools: Closed.

Kelliher Public Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Lake Park–Audubon Schools: Starting 2 hours late (decision on closure made in morning)

Laporte Public School: Closed.

McGregor ISD 4: Closed.

Nevis Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Pillager Schools: E–learning day.

Proctor Public Schools: Closed.

Rock Ridge Schools: Closed.

Walker–Hackensack–Aveley: E–learning day.

Willow River Schools: E–learning day.