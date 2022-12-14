Minnesota schools announce Wednesday snow closures, e-learning days

After snow and an icestorm closed dozens of schools on Tuesday, more closures, e-learning days, and early starts/finishes are being announced ahead of Wednesday.

A winter storm system is expected to continue throughout the week, with some of the heaviest snow set to fall on Tuesday night.

Some parts of the state, including an area about an hour or so north of the Twin Cities metro, could see as much as a foot of snow by Wednesday morning.

After a brief pause on Wednesday, heavy snow will once again arrive on Thursday and Friday, with the whole of the Twin Cities expected to get hit harder in that round.

Here's a look at the latest closures and school hour changes as they're announced:

Aitkin Public Schools: E-learning day.

Battle Lake Schools: E-learning day.

Bertha Hewitt School: Starting 2 hours late.

Brainerd Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Browns Valley Public School: E-learning day.

Canby Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Chokio–Alberta Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Detroit Lakes Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Eden Valley–Watkins Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Henning Public School District: Starting 2 hours late.

Ivanhoe Public Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Kimball Area Public Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Lake Park Audubon School District: Closed, no e-learning day.

Laporte Public School: Starting 2 hours late.

Lac Qui Parle Valley Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Little Falls Community Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Lynd Public School: Starting 2 hours late.

Marshall Public Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

McGregor ISD #4: Closed, no e-learning day.

Mid-State Education District: Starting 2 hours late, except Onamia which is on time.

Minneota Public Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Murray County Central Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Nay-Ah-Shing School: Closed.

Park Rapids Area Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Pelican Rapids: Starting 2 hours late.

Pequot Lakes Schools: E–learning day.

Pierz Public Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Pillager Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Pine River–Backus: E-learning day.

Red Lake Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Royalton Public Schools: Starting 2 hours late, morning preschool canceled.

Russell–Tyler–Ruthton Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Sartell–St. Stephen Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Sauk Rapids Rice Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Sebeka Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

St. Cloud Area School District: Starting 2 hours late.

Swanville Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Thief River Falls Schools: E-learning day.

Underwood School District: E–learning day.

Upsala Area Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Wadena-Deer Creek Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Walker–Hackensack–Akeley: E-learning day.

West–Central Area Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Willow River Schools: E-learning day.