Minnesota taking another dip in Old Man Winter's cold tub this week

Enjoy temps in the 30s Monday and Tuesday because an Arctic front is going to pass through Tuesday night and send Minnesota into the icebox.

"Above normal temperatures today and Tuesday will plummet Tuesday night, and remain cold through the remainder of the week," says the National Weather Service.

Temps will reach a high of about 35 on Tuesday in the Twin Cities, only to take the polar plunge and leave Minnesotans shivering in subzero air temps and wind chills -20F or colder.

The NWS Twin Cities shared this graphic on social media, which shows daily high and low temperatures in the Twin Cities this week. Temps don't get above 5 degrees Wednesday and then will struggle to break zero on Thursday.

NWS Twin Cities

But as bad as the wind chills will be Wednesday morning, they might be even worse Thursday and Friday mornings. The European model currently projecting wind chills -30F in the Twin Cities both Thursday and Friday morning.

This animation shows wind chill values Tuesday night through Friday night.

Pivotal Weather

Blowing snow is possible in west-central and south-central Minnesota Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, though the NWS says the warmer temps today and tomorrow could crust over the snowpack and reduce the chances of blowing snow.

But winds are expected to gust up to 45 mph, so any snow that isn't crusted over will be blowing around, possibly causing difficult driving conditions.

Meanwhile, accumulating snow is expected Tuesday in far northern Minnesota. The Twin Cities could see some flakes, but nothing accumulating that far south.