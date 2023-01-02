Skip to main content
Monday update: Where the heaviest snow, freezing rain is possible

The heaviest snow is expected Tuesday. Freezing rain could be a big issue in southern Minnesota.

After a week of highlighting a big winter storm it will finally begin to deliver a wintry mix, freezing rain and snow to the southern half of Minnesota beginning later Monday, though the heaviest snow and freezing rain is expected Tuesday into Wednesday. 

The National Weather Service has snowfall and freezing rain estimates but notes that the storm system is currently over the Rocky Mountains and once it moves over the Rockies they'll start to get a better picture of how the variety of precipitation types will behave in southern Minnesota. 

Light now and a wintry mix will begin by midnight in southwestern Minnesota, with heavier precipitation falling over night. That could be freezing rain. The weather service says most folks won't wake up to much snow on Tuesday morning because the bulk of it will fall Tuesday during the day, with light snow lingering through Wednesday. 

The Twin Cities in a zone of uncertainty as some models are forecasting 10 inches of snow in the metro and others are as low as 5 inches along with a 0.10 to 0.20 inches of freezing rain. Let's dig into some of the possibilities. 

Where will the snow pile up?

According to the NWS, western Minnesota is still on track to see the most snow, including snowfall rates of 1+ inches an hour on Tuesday. The bullseye looks to be around Marshall with 10-18 inches by Thursday, while the metro is in a 6-10 inch range with totals higher in the west metro than the east. 

StormTotalSnow_Metro (2)

Where freezing rain could be an issue

"Southern Minnesota will likely see significant ice accumulation of around 0.25" or more," the NWS says. "Any amount of freezing rain will make travel tricky through Tuesday night. Prepare for possible power outages."

StormTotalIceWeb_Metro

We'll have a fresh update midday with meteorologist Sven Sundgaard. 

