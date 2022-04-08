Monitoring 'a monster storm' that will impact MN next week

The bigger focus is the big storm for next week that could bring thunderstorms and heavy snow for some.

All eyes are on next week's much-hyped storm system that appears likely to deliver multiple days of severe storms to the central and southern U.S., and a snowstorm on the northern side of the storm track.

Minnesota could get a variety of weather, including rain, thunderstorms, sleet, freezing rain and even snow. The storm track will determine who gets what, though timing of precipitation will also affect the type.

How far north will the moisture, warmth and energy for thunderstorms get? As meteorologist Sven Sundgaard points out in today's briefing, some of the models are suggesting thunderstorm potential all the way into southern Minnesota.

The colors on the map represent moisture/energy surging north into southern Minnesota. WeatherBell

The European model shows potential dew points near 60 degrees all the way north into the Twin Cities on Wednesday. We'll have to see how it unfolds.

But the Storm Prediction Center, looking specifically at next Wednesday, is focusing on the central Plains and the lower to mid-Mississippi Valley for severe weather, including damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes.

SPC

In addition to volatile severe weather next week, there could be some big time snow totals on the cold side of the strong storm system. Look at what some of the models are pushing out currently now through Thursday. Again, the storm track will determine who gets the most snow, and currently the models are hammering North Dakota and perhaps northwestern Minnesota.

WeatherBell

Watch Sven's video for the full forecast and keep tabs as we'll continue to update the Weather MN page over the weekend and next week.