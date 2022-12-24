More accumulating snow coming on Christmas Day

Skip to main content
Have you had enough snow yet? Get ready for more ... on Christmas Day. 

According to the National Weather Service, there is a medium chance for accumulating snow in the Twin Cities on Sunday, while there's a high likelihood for snow on the order of at least 1-3 inches from western into south-central Minnesota. 

"Currently the forecast is for 1 to 3 inches of snow over a fairly broad area, but wouldn't be surprised to have a narrow swath of 4+ [inches]," the NWS Twin Cities forecast discussion reads. 

Below is one potential radar simulation that could unfold beginning around 9 a.m. Sunday. In this scenario, snow would reach the Twin Cities around 3 p.m. and end around 11 p.m. or midnight. 

The European model keeps the accumulating snow away from the metro (left), but the HRRR model has the band of accumulating further north and east, dropping a couple inches in the Twin Cities (right). 

