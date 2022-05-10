Skip to main content
More rounds of severe storms in Minnesota Wednesday, Thursday

Very large hail, tornadoes and damaging winds will be possible both days.

Credit: Joe Nelson, Bring Me The News

After two rounds of severe storms produced massive hail, funnel clouds and tornadoes on Monday, more severe storms are possible Wednesday and Thursday in Minnesota. 

On Wednesday, the SPC expects storms to develop in eastern South Dakota during the afternoon and then form a line that pushes through Minnesota. The main risks with the line of storms will be large hail and damaging winds, though isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out. 

Tab2FileL (54)

The forecast discussion from the Twin Cities office of the National Weather Service says Wednesday's setup looks similar to Monday's, which produced very large hail in the morning followed by a second round of nasty storms in the afternoon that led to numerous severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings. 

The discussion reads: "a large hail threat becomes increasingly likely Wednesday morning. By the afternoon, surface based convection will evolve and with a frontal boundary lifting northward across Mn, I wouldn't be [surprised] to see additional wind damage reports and tornadoes possible."

Here's the possible radar scenario from the NAM 3KM model for Wednesday's storms. 

nam-nest-ncentus-refc-1652162400-1652299200-1652353200-40

Enhanced severe threat Thursday

A more widespread severe weather outbreak is possible Thursday across the eastern Dakotas and much of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities. According to the SPC, supercells will develop along a cold front in the eastern Dakotas Thursday afternoon and then morph into an intense line of storms. 

"While risk for large hail and a couple of tornadoes should continue well into the evening, potential for widespread damaging winds appears likely to increase with time presuming the anticipated/gradual evolution toward a more linear convective event," the SPC says. 

Tab3FileL (37)

Here's the simulated lightning scan from the European model. The white colors represent intense, frequent lighting strikes, which in this simulation are associated with a projected line of storms racing through the Dakotas and Minnesota Thursday afternoon and evening. 

ecmwf-deterministic-ncentus-lightning_density_inst-1652140800-1652382000-1652439600-40

Heat index nearing 100 on Thursday

Fueling the severe storms Thursday will be potentially record-setting heat. The record high Wednesday in the Twin Cities is 88, and the current forecast calls for a high temp of 86, so it'll be close. 

The record high in the Twin Cities for May 12 (Thursday) is 90, with the current forecast from the National Weather Service calling for a high of 92. 

Mix in sticky dew points of 65 to 70 and the heat index values Thursday will surge into the upper 90s in the Twin Cities, Mankato and other parts of the state. 

Tab4FileL (10)

The search involved several local public safety agencies, including a State Patrol helicopter unit and a K9 team.
MN News

Teen dies in crash near Paul Bunyan Land

The 18-year-old from Brainerd crashed her SUV into a tree Saturday afternoon.

RobGronkowskiHopkinsHSAppearance
MN Sports

Why was Rob Gronkowski at Hopkins High School on Monday?

Gronk and his brothers competed against some of the members of the school's girls basketball team.

ambulance
MN News

Motorcyclist killed in collision with pickup truck and trailer

The 31-year-old crashed his motorcycle into a pickup truck's trailer near St. Stephen, Minnesota on Friday.

police tape
MN News

Woman dies after 'recklessly' driving through yards, crashing into tree

A male passenger was seriously injured.

Duluth standoff
MN News

Duluth PD standoff ends with officers learning suspect wasn't home

The suspect is currently booked at the St. Louis County Jail pending charges.

tornado
MN Weather

Tornado warnings issued as severe storms hit Minnesota

A tornado watch is in effect for an area that includes the Twin Cities until 10 p.m.

