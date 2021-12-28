Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
Most of Minnesota to see accumulating snow Tuesday
Most of Minnesota to see accumulating snow Tuesday

It won't be a lot in the Twin Cities, but definitely enough to make roads rough.
Bring Me The News

It won't be a lot in the Twin Cities, but definitely enough to make roads rough.

Parts of central and northern Minnesota that were walloped with 12-plus inches of snow Sunday-Monday will be adding to those totals as another winter storm traverses the region on Tuesday. 

The latest snowfall forecast from the National Weather Services calls for 1-4 inches in the Twin Cities and another 3-5 for places like Brainerd, Bemidji and Grand Rapids. 

The Brainerd Lakes Area was the epicenter of the Sunday-Monday snowstorm that dumped 12-18 inches in the area, so 20-plus inches of fresh snow could be on the ground by the time the Tuesday storm exits. 

But it's also worth pointing out that the 3-5 inches forecast for the Brainerd area might be lower than what they wind up getting today. 

"Some overachieving is possible in the Brainerd area as well, though this time around, overachieving would be something like 7 inches of snow, not 15-18 inches as was seen Sunday night," the forecast discussion from the NWS Twin Cities reads. 

The only reason the Twin Cities and southeastern Minnesota is under a winter weather advisory is due to the possibility of freezing drizzle, which could make the roads slick this evening and also create a bit of an icy glaze on top of any snow that falls. Here's the official winter weather advisory from the NWS: 

"Snow will develop across Minnesota mid to late morning and push into Wisconsin during the afternoon. Totals are expected to range from 3 to 5 inches in central Minnesota, with up to 2 inches across eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. The snow could turn to freezing drizzle for a time before ending Tuesday evening across east central and southeast Minnesota into western Wisconsin. Minor ice accumulations are also possible. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect north of I-94 in western Wisconsin and central Minnesota, and east of I-35 in southern Minnesota."

Here's the radar simulation from the HRRR model. Snow reaches the Twin Cities by mid-morning and then is pretty much out of the metro by 7-9 p..m. 

The HRRR model is projecting 1-3 inches of snow in the Twin Cities and 3-5 inches in far southeastern Minnesota and southwestern Wisconsin. 

The NAM 3KM model is similar. 

After the snow moves out, in comes a blast of frigid air. Wind chills will be below zero overnight into Wednesday morning. Then all eyes 

