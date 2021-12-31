Narrow stripe of snow in Minnesota followed by extreme cold

While the headlines are all about the extreme cold that will swallow Minnesota to begin 2022, there's also a narrow stripe of fluffy snow that is expected to fall and potentially make driving a bit slippery on Friday.

According to the National Weather Service, the snow could accumulate to the tune of 1-3 inches from southwestern Minnesota into central Minnesota, impacting places like Madison, Canby, Willmar and St. Cloud.

"A narrow band of snow will spread across parts of the region today. Temperatures will fall into the single digits as the snow ends. The combination of the snow and cold will lead to icy roads," says the NWS.

Heres' the simulated future radar from the HRRR model. It shows the snow mainly falling during the middle of the day, so any driving this afternoon could be a bit slick in those areas.

WeatherBell

Once the snow is out of here, in comes the frigid airmass that will lead to temperatures and wind chills rapidly dropping. The worst wind chills will be between 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday, but subzero wind chill readings are expected through the weekend.

The wind chill in the Twin Cities could get close to negative 30 degrees, with worse conditions in the open areas of rural Minnesota.

Most of Minnesota is under a wind chill advisory, including the Twin Cities, but a wind chill warning is in effect Friday evening through Saturday morning across the western quarter of the state, which is where wind chill values of negative 35 to negative 55 are expected.

The wind chill advisory and warning are set to expire at noon on Saturday, but the NWS says it expects those alerts to be extended further.