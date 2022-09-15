National Weather Service updates winter outlook for Minnesota

The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center (CPC) has issued its long range outlook for the winter months and with it derive some sort of idea about what might happen in Minnesota.

The outlook breaks things down in three-month increments:

November-January

December-February

January-March

February-April

The CPC doesn't get into specifics for Minnesota, but there are maps for each period. The quick summary is that there are equal chances for above or below normal precipitation pretty much all winter, while the NWS is "leaning" towards colder than normal temps in Minnesota for most of the season.

You can read the long range outlook from the Climate Prediction Center right here. It's worth noting that even though next spring and summer is a long way away, there is already talk about potential for a wet spring (March-May) and a dry summer (June-August).