As one storm system exits Minnesota on Friday another will be on the doorstep, bringing more accumulating snow Saturday night through Sunday morning.

The ongoing system dumped 6.8 inches of snow in Chisholm, with other locations on the Iron Range picking up 4-6 inches of snow, including 6 inches in Britt and 5 in Kinney and Iron Junction. Areas further south could be in line for accumulating snow as an Alberta clipper speeds through this weekend.

"Another round of snow is likely late Saturday afternoon and night. The best chance of accumulating snow is currently along and north of I-94 where 2 or more inches are likely, but this could shift slightly north or south. The snow will end by early Sunday morning," says the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities.

St. Cloud and the Twin Cities are currently right along the edge of where accumulating snow is expected. The latest forecast gives St. Cloud about a 50% chance of getting 2+ inches, and a 40% shot in the Twin Cities.

There is a slightly better chance of 2+ inches on an approximate line from Grand Forks to the southeast through Bemidji, Brainerd, Mora and Balsam Lake.

One way or another, it's become likely that there will be a stripe of a few inches of snow in Minnesota Saturday into Sunday.

Take a look at the simulated future radar from the NAM model. This simulation represents 7 a.m. Saturday through noon Sunday.

WeatherBELL

As the NWS Duluth says in its forecast discussion, this will be a fast-moving, efficient snow producer. The NWS Grand Forks says all signs point to a swath of 2-3 or 2-4 inches of snow wherever the band of snow is located.

Here's latest from Novak Weather on both storm systems. He'll have another update Saturday before the weekend system arrives.