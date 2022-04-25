NOAA unveils summer outlook: Here's what it says about Minnesota

Waking up to temperatures in the 20s and 30s in Minnesota Monday morning has delivered another dose of the ugly April Minnesotans have been enduring, but maybe the summer outlook released by NOAA will provide reasons for optimism.

The outlook calls for a 40-50% chance of above normal temperatures in June, July and August through most of Minnesota, with a 30-40% chance across northern parts of the state, namely the Northland into the Arrowhead.

The normal high temperature in June is nearly 80 degrees in the Twin Cities, while the average low is about 60 degrees. Last June the average high temp in the Twin Cities was a blistering 87.4 degrees, becoming the second-hottest June on record in the Twin Cities.

The metro had nine straight 90-plus-degree days June 3-11, and 11 days at 90 or higher in the month, something that will become increasingly the norm due to the effects of climate change.

The Twin Cities had ten more 90-degree days in July, followed by four more in August. But June wound up being the hottest month of the summer.

Minnesota could also be headed for a dry summer. NOAA's outlook suggests a 40-50% chance of drier than normal conditions July-August, which brings with it the risk of drought.

A warm and dry summer once again appears more likely than not, but not before we go through what could be a chillier than normal May, with NOAA "leaning" towards cooler temps in Minnesota next month.