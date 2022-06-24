Numerous severe storms likely in Minnesota Friday night

Watch the video for the full details with meteorologist Sven Sundgaard.

After flooding rains soaked parts of central Minnesota Thursday night through Friday morning, another round of heavy rain and severe storms is expected to blast through Minnesota Friday night through Saturday morning.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has placed all but extreme northeast Minnesota under a threat for severe storms, with the greatest risk – enhanced, level 3 of 5 on the severe scale – across northwestern Minnesota. A slight risk (level 2 of 5) covers areas south and east of the enhanced threat, and the Twin Cities is under a marginal risk (level 1 of 5).

NWS Twin Cities

There will be strong instability in place. The CAPE values are very high, with the SPC saying supercell structures are likely. Those supercell storms could produce very large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

High CAPE values, which is essentially the energy storms have to work with, will be very high in the Dakotas and Minnesota. WeatherBell

Once the storms lose their isolated, supercell nature and morph into clusters or a line of storms, the main threat will become damaging winds, which could be widespread, according to the SPC.

You can see a potential bow echo blasting into northwestern Minnesota on all of the convective models, likely reaching Duluth and maybe even the Twin Cities by Saturday morning.

Here's the HRRR model, showing storms blowing up in eastern North Dakota this afternoon and evening.

WeatherBell

The NAM 3km model is similar:

WeatherBell

Watch the video for the full details with meteorologist Sven Sundgaard.