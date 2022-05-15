NWS already monitoring Thursday for severe weather in MN

After three days of severe weather in Minnesota last week, another round of severe storms appears possible this coming Thursday.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has already outlined an area of the Upper Midwest, mainly for Minnesota and Wisconsin, for potential severe storms on Thursday. It's a Day 5 outlook, so the situation remains very fluid as conditions, storm track and timing and could all change.

NWS SPC

Despite being a long way out, the SPC has already suggested the possibility of tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds.

"Along with potential for large hail and damaging winds, a few tornadoes are also expected, given flow expected to veer favorably through the lower half of the troposphere, while increasing in magnitude with height, suggesting shear favorable for supercells," the SPC says.

As the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities says in Sunday's forecast discussion, there should be plenty of warmth and moisture with dew points in the 60s, leading to ample moisture for storms to tap into.

CAPE (convective available potential energy) values will be plenty high for storms, according to the GFS model. WeatherBell

Thursday's potentially storm weather will also marking the passing of a cold front that could bring cooler than normal temperatures for the rest of the month.