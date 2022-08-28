Skip to main content
NWS confirms Saturday tornadoes in Dakota, Ramsey counties

Damage was surveyed in Burnsville, Apple Valley, Eagan, and West St. Paul.

Heavily damaged and fallen trees outside the Cedar Valley Apartments at 733 128th St. W. in Apple Valley, Minn. on Sunday, Aug. 28. Photo by Jan Ramstad.

The National Weather Service has confirmed that tornadoes hit parts of Dakota and Ramsey counties in the Twin Cities Saturday evening.

Preliminary investigations by survey teams have found EF0 tornado damage in southern Ramsey County, the NWS announced Sunday afternoon.

What's more, "additional brief EF0 tornadoes" happened in Dakota County, including Burnsville, Apple Valley, Eagan, and West St. Paul.

There have been many examples of damage particularly in Apple Valley, where trees uprooted and fell onto properties.

The NWS says that the tornado in southern Ramsey County had winds of around 75 mph, and cut a path about 3.4 miles long.

More details on the tornadoes are expected to be released later on Sunday.

