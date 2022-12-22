Skip to main content
NWS expects roads to 'drift shut' as blizzard hits Minnesota

"We anticipate roads to become impassible as they drift shut," the NWS said.

North Dakota DOT

After 7.4 inches of snow piled up at MSP Airport on Wednesday, the snow has stopped but the worst conditions are yet to come. The National Weather Service on Thursday morning again warned of life-threatening cold and blizzard conditions yet to come. 

"Life threatening event with whiteout conditions and dangerously cold wind chills will develop later today and last through Friday night. Please don't travel," the weather service warned. "The worst conditions are expected Friday afternoon, as wind gusts increase 40 to near 50 mph."

As winds increase Thursday afternoon, blizzard conditions – whiteout with little to zero visibility – will develop in rural southern and western Minnesota. The winds will begin to pick up to blizzard and winter storm warning levels in St. Cloud, Rochester and the Twin Cities around 6 p.m. 

"We anticipate roads to become impassible as they drift shut," the NWS said. "Any motorists that become stranded will find themselves in a life-threatening situation considering the dangerously cold wind chills of -30 to -40 degrees."

The HRRR model is showing the strongest winds on Friday. Here's a look at the model's forecasted maximum wind gusts through 6 a.m. Saturday. You can see it projecting dangerous 60-80 mph gusts along the North Shore, where the threat of power outages is highest. 

Here are the maximum wind gusts being forecast by the NWS. 

Thursday morning is the "Don't let your guard down!" period, was the NWS is warning of significant blowing and drifting snow and dangerous wind chills worsening as Thursday turns to Friday. 

