NWS: 'High potential of snow squalls' Friday in Minnesota

Friday is set to be a bit squirrelly as the National Weather Service is warning of possible snow squalls in eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

"Gusty winds will occur on Friday with gusts of 35 to 45 mph," the Twin Cities office of the NWS says. "Snow squalls are possible Friday afternoon across eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin."

The forecast discussion goes a step further, saying there is "high potential of snow squalls Friday afternoon."

Snow squalls are brief bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds that can rapidly reduce visibility, even causing whiteout conditions. Here's a good look at what a snow squall looked like in Colorado earlier this week.

Take a look at the simulated future radar from the NAM 3KM computer model. It shows bands of snow pushing from northwest to southeast across Minnesota on Friday, and impacting the Twin Cities area from about midday through 7 p.m.

This loop represents 10 p.m. Thursday through the entire day Friday. WeatherBell

The NWS Twin Cities began issuing snow squall warnings in 2020. Here's more info about snow squalls, courtesy of the National Weather Service.

"Snow squalls, often associated with strong cold fronts, are a key wintertime weather hazard. They move in and out quickly, and typically last less than an hour. The sudden white-out conditions combined with falling temperatures produce icy roads in just a few minutes. Squalls can occur where there is no large-scale winter storm in progress and might only produce minor accumulations. Snow squalls can cause localized extreme impacts to the traveling public and to commerce for brief periods of time. "Unfortunately, there is a long history of deadly traffic accidents associated with snow squalls. Although snow accumulations are typically an inch or less, the added combination of gusty winds, falling temperatures and quick reductions in visibility can cause extremely dangerous conditions for motorists."

NWS

Far northern Minnesota could get a couple of inches of snow on Friday, with up to a half-foot of snow not out of the question along the South Shore of Lake Superior in northern Wisconsin.