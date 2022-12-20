Skip to main content
NWS in Duluth: 'Prepare now! Prepare now! Prepare now!'

An ominous warning from the National Weather Service in Duluth.

Credit: Ryan Van Etten via Flickr

The National Weather Service in Duluth issued an ominous message Monday night, urging residents in the Northland to prepare for possible power outages when an intense storm system moves through Wednesday-Friday. 

"Prepare now! Prepare now! Prepare now!" the weather service wrote in a social media post. 

"Heavy snow still stuck on trees + strong winds to 50 mph + more snow + cold = Potentially Bad, if not VERY bad. Power outages resulting from the strong winds are VERY concerning in cold weather."

Duluth and parts of the North Shore are less than a week removed from a monster snowstorm that dumped two feet of snow, and that snow is still stuck to trees and setting the stage for potential widespread power outages.

"Gusts of 30 to 55 mph are expected with the strongest winds along the North Shore where cold air drainage and downslope effects on northerly or northeasterly winds will generate additional acceleration," the NWS Duluth says. 

The European model is forecast 50-70 mph wind gusts along the North Shore Thursday-Saturday. 

If the power goes out in the Northland, it could happen when the wind chill is -25F to -45F Thursday through Saturday. It's just a matter of how much pressure the snow-loaded trees can handle. 

"Trees, particularly evergreens, across much of the Northland are still laden with snow from last week's storm. This snow has solidified and is unlikely to break free of the trees, even in the strong winds. Wind loading on the already stressed trees will break branches and snap some smaller trees which may lead to power outages. The risk of power outages combined with the dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills is particularly worrisome," the NWS in Duluth warned Tuesday morning. 

"Some people will not be able to heat their houses until power is restored. We encourage Northland residents to prepare now and develop a plan to stay warm should they lose power."

The weather service says there's a 50-50 chance of 6+ inches of snow with the incoming storm Wednesday-Friday, and a 25% of a foot or more in Duluth. And unlike last week's snow this will be light and fluffy, leading to possible blizzard conditions in addition to the threat of power outages. 

NWS in Duluth: 'Prepare now! Prepare now! Prepare now!'

