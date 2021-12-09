Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
NWS increases snow amounts forecast for Winter Storm Atticus in Minnesota
A foot of snow is possible.
Credit: MMartin1202, Pixabay

A foot of snow is possible.

Winter Storm Atticus – it is the first named winter storm of the season – will dump up to a foot of snow across southern Minnesota and central Wisconsin on Friday. 

The Twin Cities could be on the receiving end of 6+ inches of snow as the storm track has maintained its northward shift, prompting the National Weather Service to add Hennepin and Ramsey counties to the winter storm watch. 

Snow totals forecast by the NWS now closer resemble what many of the computer models have been suggesting all week, meaning the NWS has increased its forecast totals. 

However, there is still a rather sharp gradient on the northern edge of the precipitation, meaning the northwest metro might end up with 4-6 inches while the southern metro could get 8-12. Minneapolis and St. Paul and currently projected to get 6-8 inches.

FGKml6nVQAAuGD-

Another reason for the increased snowfall projection is that the liquid ratio is now expected to be 13 or 14 inches of snow for every 1 inch of liquid. The models are still honing in on a narrow area of where about an inch of precipitable water will fall, which would ultimately result in a foot or more of snow for some. 

Here's the simulated radar from the NAM computer model. This is for 3 a.m. Friday through the end of the storm early Saturday. 

nam-nest-ncentus-refc_ptype-1639029600-1639126800-1639245600-40

Check back for updates throughout the day. 

