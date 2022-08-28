NWS investigating possible tornado in Apple Valley, West St. Paul

Skip to main content
NWS investigating possible tornado damage in Twin Cities

There have been damage reports in Apple Valley and St. Paul.

Heavy rain and winds hitting Minneapolis Saturday night. Pic: Bring Me The News

Weather officials are investigating if a tornado touched down in the south and eastern Twin Cities metro on Saturday night.

A tornado warning was issued around 8 p.m. for Scott and Dakota counties, including the Apple Valley and Burnsville areas, before being extended to Bloomington, South St. Paul, and St. Paul shortly after.

Damage reports received by the National Weather Service shows a line of damage stretching northeast from the Lakeville area to St. Paul.

There have been multiple reports of damage in Apple Valley, with trees being brought down, one of which fell onto a mobile home.

While radar indicated rotation consistent with a tornado, it had not been confirmed on Saturday evening, but the National Weather Service is set to examine damage paths on Sunday.

Video captured by storm chaser Tanner Charles is suggestive of a tornado in the east St. Paul area.

