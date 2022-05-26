Skip to main content

NWS monitoring severe storm threat Saturday-Tuesday in Minnesota

The holiday weekend won't be a washout, but multiple rounds of strong and severe storms are possible.

It's not going to be a weekend washout, but there will be a chance for strong and severe storms Friday night, Saturday night and again Sunday in parts of Minnesota, and then more storm chances potentially Monday and Tuesday. 

The day with the greatest risk of severe storms is Sunday (though Monday and Tuesday could be up there, too), with the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center already placing eastern South Dakota and a sizable area of Minnesota in an enhanced risk, which is level 3 of 5 on the severe scale. 

"Confidence is increasing in significant severe for both Sunday and Monday for parts of the central and northern Great Plains into the Upper Midwest," says the Storm Prediction Center. 

The stationary front will stall out between a cooler airmass to the west and a warm airmass to the south and east, putting Minnesota in line for stormy weather. 

The stationary front will stall out between a cooler airmass to the west and a warm airmass to the south and east, putting Minnesota in line for stormy weather. 

Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now!

On Friday night into the early morning hours Saturday, elevated storms could produce large hail. The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities says it could be central and northern Minnesota's best shot at strong storms. 

Then on Saturday, storms are expected to fire in South Dakota and move into Minnesota along a strong lower-level jet, posing a risk again for large hail and damaging winds. 

Saturday's severe weather threat areas. 

Saturday's severe weather threat areas. 

There will be a stationary front that basically stalls out over Minnesota, meaning Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday could include severe storm chances. Here is Sunday's level 3 severe zone (in orange). 

Screen Shot 2022-05-26 at 5.53.34 PM

Monday, still five days out, is already being monitored with a severe risk area by the Storm Prediction Center. 

Monday's severe weather risk area. 

Monday's severe weather risk area. 

So again, based on what the weather service is saying, Friday night and Saturday night would be mainly hail threats, while surface based storms Sunday-Tuesday could produce rotating storms capable of dropping tornadoes. But that's a long way out and we'll have to continue updating the forecast. 

"At either rate, if you have outdoor plans at all this weekend, make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings and know where your nearest safe structure will be," the NWS Twin Cities says. 

Meanwhile, expect the heat and humidity to climb all weekend into next week. It will likely be 90 degrees across southern Minnesota on Memorial Day. 

nbm-conus-minnesota-t2m_f_max6-3955200

Next Up

storm, radar, severe weather
MN Weather

Monitoring severe storm threat Saturday-Tuesday in Minnesota

The holiday weekend won't be a washout, but multiple rounds of strong and severe storms are possible.

Screen Shot 2022-05-26 at 4.45.15 PM
MN News

Charges: St. Cloud meth dealer had numerous weapons. body armor

Shawn Lawrence Jacobs, 38, faces 12 felony-level charges.

3100 Bloomington Ave.
MN News

South Minneapolis tenants declare rent strike; allege unsafe conditions

A group of Powderhorn Park residents say they'll withhold May rent due to health and safety concerns.

Screen Shot 2022-05-26 at 3.11.26 PM
MN News

Threats involving 2 students at West St. Paul middle school

Police said there is no reason to be concerned for the safety of the rest of the student body at Heritage E-Stem Magnet Middle School.

North Shore Mayor Chris Swanson.
MN News

Controversial Two Harbors mayor told: Resign or face recall election

The mayor has come under scrutiny for unusual behavior this year.

Lakeville Minnesota Solar Installation - All Energy Solar
Sponsored Story

Tips for selecting a reputable solar installer

Installing solar panels is a major investment. The solar solution provider you choose should be stable and trustworthy.

3M Maplewood
MN News

3M fined $2.8M for hazardous waste violations in Cottage Grove

The company's violations spanned more than two decades.

Christopher Payne and Kaley Wethern
MN News

Couple charged after $75k worth of fentanyl pills seized during traffic stop

Christopher James Payne and Kaley Maria Wethern have been charged in the seizure.

Screen Shot 2022-05-26 at 7.41.20 AM
MN News

Appeal to find man, 30, missing near Mille Lacs Lake since early April

Mille Lacs Band Tribal Police issued the appeal.

Screen Shot 2022-05-26 at 12.59.29 PM
Places to Go

10 day trips within easy reach of the Twin Cities

Stuck for weekend plans?

IMG_1181-5_FEATURED
Sponsored Story

Gallery: Highland Park gem just minutes away from river walks and bike paths

Blocks away from Highland Village

Kellace McDaniel
MN News

Kellace McDaniel named Brooklyn Center police chief

McDaniel will officially begin his new job on Monday, June 27.

Related

storm, severe weather
MN Weather

Threat of severe weather returns to Minnesota for 2 days

Isolated severe storms Wednesday, followed by scattered severe storms Thursday.

storm
MN Weather

Minnesota forecast: Hot, humid and severe storm chances

Bring Me The News meteorologist Sven Sundgaard says right now the best chance for storms looks like Sunday/Sunday night.

storm, lightning
MN Weather

Severe weather threat for Minnesota Friday night and Saturday

There's a chance storms don't develop, but if they do they could be severe.

tornado
MN Weather

Zeroing in on Tuesday tornado threat in Minnesota, Iowa

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard is tracking the storm system for Bring Me The News.

Screen Shot 2022-04-08 at 2.29.51 PM
MN Weather

Monitoring 'a monster storm' that will impact MN next week

The bigger focus is the big storm for next week that could bring thunderstorms and heavy snow for some.

storm
MN Weather

NWS already monitoring Thursday for severe weather in MN

Monday-Wednesday should be fantastic weather in Minnesota.

storm, severe, shelf cloud
MN Weather

Another bout of severe storms expected across MN

More nasty storms could spawn tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds.

storm, severe weather
MN Weather

Severe storms threaten Minnesota again later Wednesday

Tornadoes, very large hail and straight-line winds are possible.