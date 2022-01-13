NWS releases snowfall forecast for specific Minnesota cities

The National Weather Service continues to refine its snowfall forecast for Friday's winter storm, and it has now unveiled city-specific forecasts for numerous locations that will be impacted by the storm.

Here are the amounts and timing for the heaviest snow in some of the cities expected to get hit the hardest.

Here's a look at some locations around the metro.

While southwest Minnesota remains under the gun for the most snow, amounts could vary greatly across the Twin Cities.

This is the official range of snow map from the National Weather Service, which has anywhere from 1-6 inches in the metro, depending on location.

Here's a closer look at the area the NWS Twin Cities covers, which shows a better likelihood of 3-4 inches in the metro, though amounts are lesser in the northern and eastern areas.

The NWS also has county-by-county snowfall views for specific towns. You can find them at this link (scroll down to the bottom where it says "Snowfall Totals by Location." Here are the amounts forecast within the 7-county metro area.

Anoka County

Carver County

Dakota County

Hennepin County

Ramsey County

Scott County

Washington County