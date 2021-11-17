NWS warns bursts of snow could slow Weds. commute

Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
NWS warns bursts of snow could slow down Wednesday evening commute
The isolated storms will impact central Minnesota through the Twin Cities.
A collection of "brief and isolated" snow showers spreading from central Minnesota into the Twin Cities could make the post-work commute a bit of a challenge.

The National Weather Service Twin Cities said there will be "brief bursts of heavier snow" mixed with gusty winds reaching more than 30 mph, and warned residents that visibility could drop to as little as a 1/2 mile at times.

"Be prepared for brief and isolated slow downs during the evening commute, especially along interstates and major highways," a weather statement says.

These snow showers and high winds are expected to impact a number of cities from the afternoon into the evening, including Long Prairie, Little Falls, Princeton, Mora, St Cloud, Sauk Rapids, Elk River, Cambridge, Center City, Willmar, Litchfield, Monticello, Minneapolis, Blaine, St Paul, Stillwater, Olivia, Hutchinson, Gaylord, Chanhassen, Chaska, Victoria, Shakopee, Hastings, St Peter, Le Sueur, Faribault, Red Wing, Osceola, Rice Lake, Ladysmith, Hudson, River Falls, Menomonie, Durand, Chippewa Falls, and Eau Claire.

There may be a "brief dusting" of snow, the weather service says, but they aren't expecting much in terms of accumulation.

