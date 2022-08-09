Farmer almanacs release their 2022-23 winter forecasts for MN

Skip to main content
Old Farmer's Almanac, Farmers' Almanac release 2022-23 winter forecasts for Minnesota

Old Farmer's Almanac, Farmers' Almanac release 2022-23 winter forecasts for Minnesota

November is right around the corner and one of the almanacs figures it'll be a cold and snowy month.

Credit: Sam DeLong, Flickr

November is right around the corner and one of the almanacs figures it'll be a cold and snowy month.

At Bring Me The News, the day The Old Farmer's Almanac winter forecast drops is like Christmas in August, because even though there's next-to-no science or meteorology behind the forecast, people are obsessed with finding out what the publication believes will happen in Minnesota. 

Well, Christmas is here, as The Old Farmer's Almanac has released its winter forecast:

Screen Shot 2022-08-09 at 9.47.15 AM

Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now!

How does that compare to the winter forecast released by the Farmers' Almanac? 

2023_US_WeatherMap_Winter_1200x630-1

The big difference for Minnesota between the Farmers' and Old Farmer's is that the former plasters all of Minnesota with snow, while the latter has a dry slice sweeping through a significant chunk of the state. 

Here's more from The Old Farmer's Almanac: 

"It will be colder than normal across much of the country between the East Coast and Rockies. Precipitation will be above normal from Maine to southeastern Virginia, in Florida, from the lower Great Lakes into Missouri, and from western Minnesota to the northern Rockies, southward into the southern Rockies, and westward into the California coast and near or below normal elsewhere."

The Old Farmer's Almanac breaks its forecast into 18 regions, with almost all of Minnesota, with the exception of a row or two of counties closest to the Iowa border, falling into the Upper Midwest region. The region also includes most of Wisconsin, the far eastern Dakotas and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. 

"Winter temperatures will be below normal, with the oldest periods in late November, early December, early and late January, and mid-February," the forecast for the Upper Midwest region reads. "Precipitation and snowfall will be below normal in the east and above normal in the west. The snowiest periods will be in late November, early and late December, and early and late March."

The Old Farmer's Almanac also gets extremely specific. Check this out for the Upper Midwest region: 

  • Nov. 1-5: Rain to snow and cold
  • Nov. 6-9: Sunny east, showers west; mild
  • Nov. 10-14: Snow, cold
  • Nov. 15-20: Very cold
  • Nov. 21-27, Snow showers, cold
  • Nov. 28-30: Snow, heavy east; very cold
  • Dec. 1-4: Heavy snow east, flurries west; frigid

It also calls for "snow periods" and "very cold" weather Dec. 21-31, followed by a colder than normal January and February. 

There might be a snowstorm March 6-9 and then another spring storm March 25-27. 

The Farmers' Almanac doesn't get as specific, but it does warn that Minnesota and parts of the north-central U.S. "are forecast to experience extremely cold temperatures, (possibly 40° below zero!) especially during mid-January."

Meanwhile, the actual blend of models forecasting long-range weather shows literally the entire United States in expected warmer than normal temperatures December through February. 

Next Up

Image from iOS (10)
MN Lifestyle

Minneapolis tries to spruce up street barriers with motivational messages

Police said the barriers will be in place through the beginning of the fall.

BearTracks3
MN Travel

MnDOT debuts driverless shuttle in White Bear Lake

This is one of several self-driving pilot programs MnDOT is working on.

Minneapolis vote here 2020 - Lorie Shaull, Flickr
MN News

LIVE UPDATES: Minnesota primary election 2022 results

The latest as the results come in.

snow
MN Weather

Farmer almanacs release their 2022-23 winter forecasts for MN

November is right around the corner and one of the almanacs figures it'll be a cold and snowy month.

image
MN News

Minneapolis Police Department seeks authorization to use drones

A public hearing on the matter could be held this month.

Screen Shot 2022-08-08 at 12.50.25 PM
MN Travel

Minnesota Harvest apple farm to open under new owners this month

New food and attractions are in store for this season's fall fun.

Screen Shot 2022-08-08 at 4.25.35 PM
MN Food & Drink

Roots Cafe, a youth-led coffee shop, opens on St. Paul's East Side

Expanded hours are expected this fall.

Pixabay - water surface
MN News

22-year-old man found dead in central Minnesota lake

The man was reported missing and later found dead in the water near the lakeside residence.

Cabela's
MN News

Seven kids charged over shoplifting at Cabela's, 100 mph police chase

The youths were pursued in a a stolen car and almost hit a squad car, police say.

Screen Shot 2022-08-08 at 7.50.05 PM
MN News

Missing: 17-year-old Waite Park boy last seen July 3

Police say there is no reason to believe he's in danger.

Melanie Valencia
MN News

Northfield bicyclist killed in crash identified as 14-year-old

She was riding her bike to soccer practice before a driver hit her last week.

Samantha Holte
MN News

Appeal to find 17-year-old Minnesota girl

She was last seen north of Fergus Falls.

Related

winter, cold,
Minnesota Life

The Old Farmer's Almanac reveals its winter prediction

Oh, goodie.

snow
MN Weather

The Farmers' Almanac unveils 2020-21 winter forecast for Minnesota

There appear to be a lot of farmers who enjoy predicting weather and writing almanacs.

snow, blowing snow
MN Weather

Old Farmer's Almanac releases winter prediction for Minnesota

Winter is coming. It always is.

snow, snowplow
MN Weather

'Frigid & Snowy': The Farmers' Almanac releases winter forecast

Fun fact: It last snowed in the Twin Cities 110 days ago (as of Aug. 26).

snow, blowing snow
MN Weather

Winter forecast winner: Old Farmer's Almanac vs. Farmers' Almanac

One was quite a bit more accurate than the other.

blizzard, snow
MN Lifestyle

The Farmers' Almanac unveils 2021-22 winter prediction

This summer suddenly doesn't feel so hot...

Minnesota Life

Old Farmer's Almanac releases winter forecast for Minnesota

They also believe El Niño will play a role in our weather.

MN Weather

Farmers' Almanac predicts brutal winter for Minnesota

The Old Farmer's Almanac and Farmers' Almanac are butting heads about the forecast.