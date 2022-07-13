Skip to main content
Ominous clouds as severe storm rolled through Twin Cities

People around the Twin Cities were in awe of the ominous storm clouds.

Credit: Jonny Inthasone

Much-needed rain moved through the Twin Cities Tuesday night, falling from an ominous sky as a severe-warned storm moved through the heart of Minneapolis just before sunset. 

Nick and Amanda Elms, who are known as the Prairie Wind Chasers, captured stunning photos of the shelf cloud as it moved over the Minneapolis skyline. 

The storms caused delays at Target Field, where the Milwaukee Brewers eventually defeated the Twins 6-3. When the severe thunderstorm rolled through, it was as if the clouds were dancing just above the top of the stadium. 

The cloud fit the National Weather Service definition of a shelf cloud, which "will usually be associated with a solid line of storms" and the "wind will come first with rain following behind it." According to the NWS, the cloud "may appear to rotate on a horizontal axis."

A shelf cloud is similar to a roll cloud, the only difference being that a roll cloud is detached from the parent thunderstorm and moving just ahead of the leading edge of the storm. Both are types of arcus clouds, which are horizontal clouds.  

Anyway, here are more of the spectacular images from the storm. 

